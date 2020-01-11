Bigg Boss 13: From Bipasha Basu to Jasmin Bhasin, celebs who came out in support of the contestants

1 / 6

Celebs who supported BB 13 contestants

Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz for a long time now. The contestants are often in the news for making rude comments and their ugly fights with fellow contestants. The most controversial contestants of this season are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. They have been taking the internet by storm since the show began. Speaking about Sidharth, his fights with Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra always manage to create buzz on the internet. That's not all! He has got involved in fights with almost every contestant of the show. Often, ex Bigg Boss contestants and celebrities come out in support of BB 13 contestants and voice their opinion on the same. A few days ago, Vindu Dara Singh, who has been a contestant on the show, came forward to support Shukla and slammed Desai for provoking him to start a fight. Aarti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek comes out in support of his sister when need be. As we look forward to BB's upcoming episodes, we have compiled a list of celebs who came out in support of BB 13 contestants.

Photo Credit : Instagram