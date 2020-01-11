/
Bigg Boss 13: From Bipasha Basu to Jasmin Bhasin, celebs who came out in support of the contestants
Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz for a long time now. The contestants are often in the news for making rude comments and their ugly fights with fellow contestants. Today, we have compiled a list of celebs who came out in support of BB 13 contestants.
Celebs who supported BB 13 contestants
Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz for a long time now. The contestants are often in the news for making rude comments and their ugly fights with fellow contestants. The most controversial contestants of this season are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. They have been taking the internet by storm since the show began. Speaking about Sidharth, his fights with Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra always manage to create buzz on the internet. That's not all! He has got involved in fights with almost every contestant of the show. Often, ex Bigg Boss contestants and celebrities come out in support of BB 13 contestants and voice their opinion on the same. A few days ago, Vindu Dara Singh, who has been a contestant on the show, came forward to support Shukla and slammed Desai for provoking him to start a fight. Aarti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek comes out in support of his sister when need be. As we look forward to BB's upcoming episodes, we have compiled a list of celebs who came out in support of BB 13 contestants.
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla is undeniably one of the most controversial contestants on the show. His fights with fellow contestants often create buzz on social media. Until now, the celebs who have come out in support of Shukla are Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth and Jasmin Bhasin.
Asim Riaz
Asim has got involved in several fights inside the house. The celebrities who came out in support of Asim so far are Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, and Zareen Khan.
Rashami Desai
Rashami's fights with co-contestants and her loved up moments with boyfriend Arhaan Khan grabbed major eyeballs. So far, the celebs who came out in support of Desai are Ankita Lokhande and Mrunal Thakur.
Arti Singh
Arti Singh is often seen taking a stand for her fellow contestants inside the house when need be. The actress often gets supported by her brother Krushna Abhishek, Yuvika Choudhary and Bipasha Basu.
Shehnaaz Gill
Known as Punjab Ki Katrina, Shehnaaz Gill is one of the strong contestants on the show. Her adorable moments with Sidharth often create buzz on social media. So far, she got support from Gautam Gulati. Boman Irani had revealed that he is a fan of Shehnaaz Gill.
