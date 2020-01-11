Home
/
Photos
/
Jasmin Bhasin
/
Bigg Boss 13: From Bipasha Basu to Jasmin Bhasin, celebs who came out in support of the contestants

Bigg Boss 13: From Bipasha Basu to Jasmin Bhasin, celebs who came out in support of the contestants

Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz for a long time now. The contestants are often in the news for making rude comments and their ugly fights with fellow contestants. Today, we have compiled a list of celebs who came out in support of BB 13 contestants.
3982 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Celebs who supported BB 13 contestants

    Celebs who supported BB 13 contestants

    Bigg Boss 13 has been creating buzz for a long time now. The contestants are often in the news for making rude comments and their ugly fights with fellow contestants. The most controversial contestants of this season are Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh, Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill. They have been taking the internet by storm since the show began. Speaking about Sidharth, his fights with Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra always manage to create buzz on the internet. That's not all! He has got involved in fights with almost every contestant of the show. Often, ex Bigg Boss contestants and celebrities come out in support of BB 13 contestants and voice their opinion on the same. A few days ago, Vindu Dara Singh, who has been a contestant on the show, came forward to support Shukla and slammed Desai for provoking him to start a fight. Aarti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek comes out in support of his sister when need be. As we look forward to BB's upcoming episodes, we have compiled a list of celebs who came out in support of BB 13 contestants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Sidharth Shukla

    Sidharth Shukla

    Sidharth Shukla is undeniably one of the most controversial contestants on the show. His fights with fellow contestants often create buzz on social media. Until now, the celebs who have come out in support of Shukla are Vindu Dara Singh, Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth and Jasmin Bhasin.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 6
    Asim Riaz

    Asim Riaz

    Asim has got involved in several fights inside the house. The celebrities who came out in support of Asim so far are Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, and Zareen Khan.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 4 / 6
    Rashami Desai

    Rashami Desai

    Rashami's fights with co-contestants and her loved up moments with boyfriend Arhaan Khan grabbed major eyeballs. So far, the celebs who came out in support of Desai are Ankita Lokhande and Mrunal Thakur.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 6
    Arti Singh

    Arti Singh

    Arti Singh is often seen taking a stand for her fellow contestants inside the house when need be. The actress often gets supported by her brother Krushna Abhishek, Yuvika Choudhary and Bipasha Basu.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 6
    Shehnaaz Gill

    Shehnaaz Gill

    Known as Punjab Ki Katrina, Shehnaaz Gill is one of the strong contestants on the show. Her adorable moments with Sidharth often create buzz on social media. So far, she got support from Gautam Gulati. Boman Irani had revealed that he is a fan of Shehnaaz Gill.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Sakshi Tanwar Birthday Special: Here\'s why she is one of the most ICONIC actresses of Indian television
Sakshi Tanwar Birthday Special: Here's why she is one of the most ICONIC actresses of Indian television
Photos of the Week: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Golden Globes to Deepika Padukone visiting JNU
Photos of the Week: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Golden Globes to Deepika Padukone visiting JNU
Neha Kakkar’s ethnic looks are always on point and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Neha Kakkar’s ethnic looks are always on point and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has THESE amazing sunglasses to pull off any style; Check it out
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has THESE amazing sunglasses to pull off any style; Check it out
PHOTOS: Courteney Cox\'s adorable moments with daughter Coco Arquette will melt your heart
PHOTOS: Courteney Cox's adorable moments with daughter Coco Arquette will melt your heart
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress Kajol rejected THESE films in her career; Find Out
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress Kajol rejected THESE films in her career; Find Out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement