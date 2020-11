1 / 8

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's candid pictures

Aly Goni is currently one of the most talked about celebrities. The actor has been supporting his good friend and rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin ever since she entered the Bigg Boss house. Now, he is all set to enter the BB house. Yes, you read it right. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star is entering the house on November 4th and fans and followers of the actor are eagerly looking forward to it. ColorsTV shared a new promo and wrote, "Aa rahe hai @AlyGoni banne @jasminbhasin ka support system aur khel ne ye BIGG game!" In the promo, Aly Goni can be heard saying, 'Best friend se bhi keemati hai tu.' The actor further adds, 'Teri hassi mein basti hai meri khushi.' He even added how he thought he would live without her for 3 months recalling their good memories together. However, when he saw her break down emotionally, he changed his mind. He is now all set to enter the house and be there for her. The couple's friendship is special. As we look forward to watching these two together in the BB house, take a look at their candid photos.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin Instagram