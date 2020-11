1 / 10

Jasmin Bhasin's holiday photos

Jasmin Bhasin has her game on point for sure inside the Bigg Boss house. After the last captaincy task, she was clear that she has her mindset on winning the show after she stood against her close friends inside the house Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Last night Jasmin was seen discussing this with Abhinav Shukla that she was clearly hurt by the fact that Rubina didn't even put faith in her. Abhinav told her that when it comes to Aly and her, nobody would believe that she would go against him and support someone who stands against him. Jasmin also explained how she and Aly would be playing their own game inside the house and will not always support each other's opinions. Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship went for a toss during the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar recently. Jasmin slammed Rubina for having a 'superiority complex,' leaving her hurt. While fans of the two actresses though that they will sort out their differences, but it doesn't seem to happen so. As we know, Jasmin is one of the most popular TV stars. She is popularly known for her roles in Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and more. Apart from her performances in shows, Jasmin is also one of the most stylish TV stars. Today take a look at these stylish outfits of the actress in her vacation photos.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin's instagram