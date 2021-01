1 / 6

Jasmin Bhasin is one big water baby and these PHOTOS prove the same

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most loved and celebrated actors in the telly world. Apart from acting, she loves travelling. The actress often shares her stunning pictures from vacations and creates a storm online. Going by her Instagram, we can see that she is a water baby as she often shares pictures of her beach vacations. Jasmin Bhasin is well-known for portraying the role of Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. Earlier, while speaking with an entertainment portal, she revealed that she is a foodie, but she doesn’t put on weight as she is genetically blessed. Well, we definitely have to agree with Jasmin in this regard. Since childhood, she wanted to become an actor and she has successfully achieved her dream. She is a pet lover and her favourite pastime is sleeping. Currently, Jasmin is playing well inside the Bigg Boss house. She recently confessed her feeling for her Aly Goni, who is also a participant in the current season. However, today we have compiled some of Jasmin’s alluring pictures that will make you admire her even more. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Instagram