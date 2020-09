1 / 9

Jasmin Bhasin's candid snaps

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the popular stars in the TV industry. The actress made her acting debut with the Tamil film Vaanam. She later worked in South Indian films like Karodpathi, Veta, and Ladies & Gentlemen. In 2015, Jasmin was cast as the female lead in the TV show Tashan-E-Ishq. She later did shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and Naagin 4. She has also been a part of popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress is currently creating a huge buzz as she is a part of Bigg Boss' upcoming season. Recently, some of the behind-the-scenes pictures of Jasmin and South Indian actress Nikki Tamboli went viral on social media. As per several reports, Jasmin and Nikki Tamboli have shot for the entry in the much-awaited controversial reality show. Talking about Jasmin Bhasin, in particular, fans are eagerly looking forward to the actress' entry in the show. Jasmin has a huge fanbase. The actress is super active on social media. Being an active social media user, Jasmin often shares her stunning selfies and mesmerising photos. During the lockdown, she has been sharing pictures and keeping fans and followers updated about her whereabouts. As we look forward to watching her in the Bigg Boss house, take a look at her most beautiful candid pictures that will definitely make you fall in love with her.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin Instagram