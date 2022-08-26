International Dog Day: Jasmin Bhasin to Arjun Bijlani, PICS of TV stars with their fur babies

1 / 7

TV stars with their fur babies

It is said that dogs are a man's most loyal friend. Spending time with your pet can instantly make you happy. There are a lot of TV stars like Jasmin Bhasin, Kishwer Merchantt, Karishma Tanna, among others who are ardent animal lovers. During the tough times when everyone was told to observe social distancing due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the pets had become the stress relievers. There are numerous TV stars who are very fond of pet dogs and often share posts with them.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram