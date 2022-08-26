International Dog Day: Jasmin Bhasin to Arjun Bijlani, PICS of TV stars with their fur babies

It is said that dogs are a man's most loyal friend. Spending time with your pet can instantly make you happy. There are a lot of TV stars like Jasmin Bhasin, Kishwer Merchantt, Karishma Tanna, among others who are ardent animal lovers. During the tough times when everyone was told to observe social distancing due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the pets had become the stress relievers. There are numerous TV stars who are very fond of pet dogs and often share posts with them.
Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna is attached to her little dog Coco. She even involved him in her wedding and had a special shoot with her fur baby.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant never forgets to take his pet dog Oreo with him even on trips. Dheeraj and wife Vinny are very fond of their pet.
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are proud parents of their baby girl Lianna and an adorable dog named Pablo.
The Kapil Sharma Show host adopted a cute Shitzu dog and named him Cheeku.
Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin has two dogs Rambo and Mia and she shares a great bond with them.
Channa Mereya actor Karan Wahi is very fond of his golden retriever Noah. He even tied Rakhi to him this year. The actor often shares pictures and videos with his best buddy.
