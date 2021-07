1 / 6

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s moments from BB14

Aly Goni is a popular name in the television industry. He is best known for his character of Romi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actor had been in the headlines for taking part in the reality television series Bigg Boss 14 to support his “bestfriend”, Jasmin Bhasin. During their Bigg Boss 14 journey, Aly and Jasmin were often spotted getting candid and talking about their “relationship” with each other and were also seen talking about the possibility of them tying the knot with each other as Jasmin asked the actor to convince her parents. After coming out of the Bigg Boss 14 house, she confessed that “love is definitely there between the two”. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are often spotted together at different events and places. They often give major relationship goals through their adorable posts on social media. Here are Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s most precious moments from inside the Bigg Boss 14 house that prove their love for each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram