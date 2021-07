1 / 6

Jasmin Bhasin’s facts

Jasmin Bhasin, born on June 28, 1990, is a very popular name in the Indian television industry. Jasmin Bhasin made the headlines as she took part in India’s most-watched reality television show, Bigg Boss Season 14. The actor’s strong personality won millions of hearts. She was in the news for her bold statements and 'love angle' with television actor, Aly Goni, who too became a part of the show and came inside the house to support Jasmin Bhasin emotionally. During their journey together inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, they were often spotted getting candid about their 'relationship' with each other. When Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from Bigg Boss 14, she left everyone, including the host of the show Salman Khan, in tears. After coming out of the house, Jasmin Bhasin finally confessed of the 'love between the two' and is spotted doing some great work on-screen. Jasmin Bhasin is a very bubbly and happy-go-lucky personality who has become a huge internet sensation as she is very active on her official social media handle. Today, as Jasmin Bhasin turns a year older, here are some of the lesser-known facts about her. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin Instagram