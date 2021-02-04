Jasmin Bhasin CONFESSES to being in love with Aly Goni: PHOTOS of the adorable Bigg Boss 14 couple

1 / 6

Pictures of Bigg Boss 14’s most adorable couple

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are both very popular names in the Indian television industry. Rumours of Jamin Bhasina and Aly Goni being in a relationship had started to make rounds sice over a year ago, but the actors constantly kept on denying them. As Jasmin Bhasin took part in India’s most watched reality television show, Bigg Boss’ season 14, Aly Goni could not stand looking at her cry and go through a tough time inside the Bogg Boss 14 house. The actor too became a part of the show and came inside the house in order to support Jasmin Bhasin emotionally. During their journey together inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, they were often spotted getting candid about their “relationship” with each other. Jasmin and Aly were also seen talking about the possibility of them tying the knot as Jasmin asked him to convince her parents. Jasmin Bhasin got evicted from the Bigg Boss 14 house a couple of weeks ago where the entire nation, including the host of the show Salman Khan was in tears looking at Aly Goni’s breakdown. After coming out of the house, Jasmin Bhasin has finally confessed that “love is definitely there between the two”. While Aly Goni is still a part of the game show, Jasmin Bhasin is often spotted supporting him from outside the house. Here are some of the most adorable pictures of “Jasly” that were hints that Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are in love. Read further ahead to know more about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s adorable pictures together.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin Instagram