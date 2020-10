1 / 8

Jasmin Bhasin's stunning looks in floral outfits

Bigg Boss 14 is creating buzz for many reasons since day one. The contestants Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia and others often make headlines. Talking about Jasmin Bhasin, in particular, she is one of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 14. It's just been few weeks but Jasmin is already said to be one of the strong contestants of the show. Fans and followers love how she takes stand for herself and gives her 100% in every task. In the recent captaincy task, Jasmin and Rahul Vaidya got into a huge fight. It also became one of the highlights of the episode. As we know, Jasmin is one of the most popular TV stars. She is popularly known for her roles in Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and more. Apart from her performances in shows, Jasmin has also always created buzz due to her impeccable style. Also in the Bigg Boss house, one cannot go without noticing her amazing sense of style. From her casual avatar to desi look, many are already talking about her stunning style. Going by her social media posts, Jasmin loves floral outfits. She has donned floral outfits multiple times and looked beyond beautiful always. Having said that, here are her stunning looks in floral outfits.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin Instagram