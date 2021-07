1 / 6

Jasmin Bhasin’s goofy pictures proving her happy personality

Jasmin Bhasin is popular name in the Indian television industry. She started her career in the entertainment industry by modeling and appearing in television commercials, after which she went ahead to make her acting debut in 2011 with the Tamil language drama movie, Vaanam. Jasmin Bhasin appeared in a couple of South Indian movies like Karodpathi, Veta, and Ladies & Gentleman, before making her rose to fame by making her debut in the Indian television industry in 2015, with Zee TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq, playing the lead character. She became a household name in 2017 when she was cast as the lead of Colors TV’s Dil Se Dil Tak. In 2020, Jasmin Bhasin made the headlines for participating in India’s most-watched television reality series, Bigg Boss’ season 14, as she won over a million hearts by showcasing her true and sensitive personality in front of the cameras. Already very popular, Jasmin Bhasin, successfully created a huge fanbase for herself from all over the world through her great work on-screen. Scrolling through the internet sensation’s social media handle, one may come across many pictures that prove her bubbly and happy-go-lucky personality. Read ahead to take a look at them.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin Instagram