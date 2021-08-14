Advertisement
  4. Jasmin Bhasin’s look to Hina and Rocky’s romance: Most trending PHOTOS from the television industry this week

Here are the pictures from the Hindi television industry which have set the internet on fire this week, becoming the most trending. Read ahead to know more.
    Most trending pictures of the week

    Amongst the many things that were seen online this week, there are a few pictures from the Hindi television industry that have set the internet on fire. One amongst those is Jasmin Bhasin’s picture in a shimmery white lehenga. The actor is looking gorgeous wearing a white sleeveless deep V-neck blouse with sky-blue embroidery on the blouse. She is wearing a high-waist white frill skirt with sky-blue border and a netted dupatta with a similar border. Jasmin Bhasin, who rose to fame by participating in Bigg Boss 14, is posing for the camera while applying blue colour nail paint to match her outfit and pearl earrings. She has her hair tied in a loose bun. Apart from Jasmin Bhasin, pictures of the Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly, the lead pair of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s picture and more have also been trending. Here are the pictures from the Hindi television industry which trended the most this week. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Rupali Ganguly as Anupama

    Rupali Ganguly gets clicked as she steps out of her vanity van dolled up as her character Anupama.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    All ready for shoot

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan get clicked in their traditional attires as they get all ready to shoot a unique sequence.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Hina and Rocky’s candid picture

    Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal’s candid picture of them cuddling is full of love and has left fans awestruck.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    KKK 11 participants

    Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 participants, Sana Makbul and Varun Soon get papped together in Mumbai as they pose for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Shehnaaz’s new “avatar”

    Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the hearts of millions with her new “avatar” as she totally slays in latest photoshoot.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla