Kishwer Merchantt & Suyyash Rai’s baby to Aly Goni turning photographer: Most trending pictures of the week

Most trending pictures from the television industry

Hindi television industry always surprising fans. Bigg Boss 9’s participants and couple, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai welcomed their adorable little baby boy into this world. The two first met each other on the sets of Pyar Ki Ye Ek Kahani and felt an instant connection. Love started to brew between the two only after meeting a few times and Kishwer and Suyyash tied the knot on December 16, 2016. The couple are currently on cloud nine as they are overwhelmed on becoming parents. In other news, Aly Goni turned photographer for rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin and Krishna Mukherjee; Addite Malik shared the first picture of her baby boy, Ekbir, Nia Sharma makes fans go gaga over her red outfit and much more. Here are the pictures from the Hindi television industry that have been trending this week. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla