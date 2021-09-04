Kishwer Merchantt & Suyyash Rai’s baby to Aly Goni turning photographer: Most trending pictures of the week

Hindi television industry always surprising fans. Bigg Boss 9’s participants and couple, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai welcomed their adorable little baby boy into this world. The two first met each other on the sets of Pyar Ki Ye Ek Kahani and felt an instant connection. Love started to brew between the two only after meeting a few times and Kishwer and Suyyash tied the knot on December 16, 2016. The couple are currently on cloud nine as they are overwhelmed on becoming parents. In other news, Aly Goni turned photographer for rumoured girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin and Krishna Mukherjee; Addite Malik shared the first picture of her baby boy, Ekbir, Nia Sharma makes fans go gaga over her red outfit and much more. Here are the pictures from the Hindi television industry that have been trending this week. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
A throwback picture of Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput with the other cast members of Pavitra Rishta has been going viral. Fans remembered the good old Pavitra Rishta days.
Nia Sharma poses for the camera in a “red hot” two-piece outfit, setting the internet on fire with her look.
Aly Goni turns photographer for ladylove, Jasmin Bhasin and Krishna Mukherjee as they don traditional Kashmiri attire.
Addite Malik shares the first picture of her “little kanhaiya”, Ekbir on the occasion of Janmashtami.
Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai get clicked leaving the hospital with their newborn baby boy.