PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni give couple airport fashion goals; Make for a stylish pair

Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni make for a stylish couple

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the cutest couples of the small screen. Their Jodi is loved by all the fans. Ever since they made their love official on national television in the Bigg Boss 14 house, fans are waiting to see them tying the knot. But, until that happens, JasLy, as their fans lovingly call them, never fail to make heads turn with their appearances as a lovey-dovey couple. Their recent spotting at the airport was one such event when these two lovebirds made for a picture-perfect couple.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani