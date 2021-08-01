PHOTOS: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni give couple airport fashion goals; Make for a stylish pair

Advertisement
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were spotted at the Mumbai Airport today as they headed to an unknown destination. These two lovebirds made for a stylish couple.
    Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the cutest couples of the small screen. Their Jodi is loved by all the fans. Ever since they made their love official on national television in the Bigg Boss 14 house, fans are waiting to see them tying the knot. But, until that happens, JasLy, as their fans lovingly call them, never fail to make heads turn with their appearances as a lovey-dovey couple. Their recent spotting at the airport was one such event when these two lovebirds made for a picture-perfect couple.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Celebrities always make sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to their airport fashion. Well, our television hottie Jasmin Bhasin chose a comfy slip-on maxi dress with spaghetti straps. The mint-green dress with a floral design on it made it look even cuter. She kept her hair open and wore pretty white short heel sandals and carried a hot red handbag, that surely caught everyone's attention.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Aly Goni is one handsome man of the TV industry. He enjoys a massive female fan following, and the actor makes sure to win several hearts every time he steps out. Aly kept it quite casual for his airport look this time. He wore a light blue hoodie and paired it with grey joggers ripped on the knee. He wore black glares that added to his airport look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    The one good thing about Jasmin Bhasin is that she is always smiling. The actress’ happy go lucky attitude was loved by all her fans, even during her stint in the Bigg Boss 14 house. At the airport, too, she could be seen laughing and smiling as she made her way inside. And we must admit that she has an infectious smile.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Everything about Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s airport fashion was cool, but the one thing that caught everyone’s attention was the actress’ fancy mask. If you look carefully, Jasmin’s mask had a cute picture of her and Aly. Now isn’t that the cutest thing?

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Jasmin Bhasin is always at her best behaviour with the paps. She always makes sure to greet them nicely. This time too, the actress waved at all the photographers before she made her way into the airport.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani