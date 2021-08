1 / 5

Jasmin Bhasin ups her fashion game in stylish black mini dress

Television celebs might have no time to relax amidst their hectic work schedules, however, time and again, many of them get spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Speaking of which, Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin was the recent one who caught the attention of paparazzi. As soon as she arrived at the airport, the shutterbugs went clickety-click. Jasmin Bhasin, who has given major airport style inspiration in the past, once again left the fashion police mesmerised with her stylish black mini dress. A jovial Jasmin might have been in a rush, but she did not fail to strike a few poses for the cameras. Turning several heads, the television star shelled out major fashion goals for fans to follow. As we know, airport fashion is a risky one for one has to travel giving utmost importance to their comfort, and Jasmin with her latest airport look has just shown her followers how one can blend style with comfort.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani