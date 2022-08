1 / 1

Happy Birthday Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa turns 43! The actor first made buzz in the industry when he showed up in his menacing form in the Game of Thrones. From then on the actor has continued to conquer showbiz without changing much of his authentic adorable self which fans appreciate a lot. Besides the ground-breaking HBO series, Momoa also brought to life the DC hero Aquaman and gave him an authentic rendition. Scroll down further to find out either must-watch works of the actor.

Photo Credit : Getty Images