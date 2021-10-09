5 Bigg Boss 15 contestants who grabbed the limelight in the first week

1 / 5

Jay Bhanushali

The show Bigg Boss 15 started with lots of action and drama. The contestants have been divided among the junglewasis and gharwalas. The OTT contestanst were declared the gharwalas and were safe from the nomination. The junglewasis have been nominated for elimination. They can get entry inside the house through the map. But the issue started when Pratik and Nishant hid the map, which lead to a major fight between Jay Bhanushali and him.

Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram