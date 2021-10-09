5 Bigg Boss 15 contestants who grabbed the limelight in the first week

The show Bigg Boss 15 started with lots of action and drama. The contestants have been divided among the junglewasis and gharwalas. The OTT contestanst were declared the gharwalas and were safe from the nomination. The junglewasis have been nominated for elimination. They can get entry inside the house through the map. But the issue started when Pratik and Nishant hid the map, which lead to a major fight between Jay Bhanushali and him.
Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram
Later, Karan Kundrra was seen making plans to make the lives of the gharwalas very difficult. The plan was executed by Jay, Umar Riaz, and Vishal Kotian. It was seen that the plan was working well as the contestants were seen enjoying the effect.
Shamita Shetty was seen getting very angry with Pratik for not working as a team. Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita had a major showdown and she tells Pratik that she is not working with him anymore.
Tejasswi Prakash and other junglewasis are seen living without their luggage and makeup. Hence, she makes Bigg Boss her baby as she asks him to give her luggage so she can dress up.
Vidhi Pandya and Pratik Sehajpal get into an argument as the latter breaks the washroom lock, while she was bathing. The actress confronted him but he shrugged her off saying that it was not a big issue. Karan Kundrra scolded him and told him to never do that again to any girl.