5 times Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Jay Bhanushali proved he makes best father daughter duo with daughter Tara

Jay Tara rakshabandhan

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali was recently evicted from the show and he is back home with his little daughter Tara. Jay Bhanushali is very close to his daughter and often shares pictures of them doing fun activities together. Here, Tara is seen tying Rakhi on her father’s wrist on Rakshabandhan. He is seen holding her later as they look adorable together.

Photo Credit : Jay Bhanushali instagram