5 times Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Jay Bhanushali proved he makes best father daughter duo with daughter Tara

Published on Nov 26, 2021 08:29 PM IST   |  29K
   
    Jay Tara rakshabandhan

    Bigg Boss 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali was recently evicted from the show and he is back home with his little daughter Tara. Jay Bhanushali is very close to his daughter and often shares pictures of them doing fun activities together. Here, Tara is seen tying Rakhi on her father’s wrist on Rakshabandhan. He is seen holding her later as they look adorable together.

    Photo Credit : Jay Bhanushali instagram

    Tara sleeps on Jay

    In the picture, Tara is seen sleeping on the chest of Jay Bhanushali. She is also seen tagging along on his leg as he is sitting on the sofa.

    Photo Credit : Jay Bhanushali instagram

    Jay Tara as monkeys

    In the picture, they are seen having fun as Jay and Tara try on monkey face filters. Tara is seen enjoying and dancing upon seeing monkey's face.

    jay Tara joy ride

    In the picture, he is seen enjoying the joy ride with his daughter Tara as she is laughing out loud.

    Photo Credit : Jay Bhanushali instagram

    jay Tara dance

    Here, he is seen dancing with his little one as they are dressed in festive attire.

    Photo Credit : Jay Bhanushali instagram