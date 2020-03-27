Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's pictures with their bundle of joy Tara personify cuteness
Star couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are indeed the cutest couple in town. Their social media PDA is too cute and set some major couple goals. They recently became parents to a beautiful baby girl Tara. Check out their photos together.
Written By
Ekta Varma
2027 reads
Mumbai Updated: March 27, 2020 01:20 pm
