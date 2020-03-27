Coronavirus updates
Home
/
Photos
/
Jay Bhanushali
/
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's pictures with their bundle of joy Tara personify cuteness

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's pictures with their bundle of joy Tara personify cuteness

Star couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are indeed the cutest couple in town. Their social media PDA is too cute and set some major couple goals. They recently became parents to a beautiful baby girl Tara. Check out their photos together.
2027 reads Mumbai Updated: March 27, 2020 01:20 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij with their princess Tara

    Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij with their princess Tara

    Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the 'IT' couples of the TV industry. From meeting each other at a club to becoming friends and then marrying each other, their love story is one of a kind. They have been together for over a decade and still set major couple goals. The couple is pretty active on social media and keep posting some of the most romantic pictures together! Together they have adopted a daughter, Khushi and a son, Rajveer who are too adorable for words. The star couple became parents to their daughter Tara in August 2019 who is the apple of their eyes. Jay and Mahhi's baby girl is endearing and how! On that note, check out the couple's cutest pictures which are all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Bundle of joy

    Bundle of joy

    The couple's picture with their new born baby girl is indeed a picture perfect.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Happy festivities

    Happy festivities

    Jay and Mahhi celebrated Tara's first Christmas with her last year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Cuteness overloaded

    Cuteness overloaded

    This picture is indeed too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Mumma's girl

    Mumma's girl

    Selfie goals it is!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Dad's princess

    Dad's princess

    Jay is head over heels in love with his angel and this picture is a proof!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spoke candidly about their relationship
6 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spoke candidly about their relationship
Shruti Haasan\'s airport looks prove comfort is the key in her style books; Check out
Shruti Haasan's airport looks prove comfort is the key in her style books; Check out
PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput\'s swanky sea facing home deserves all your attention
PHOTOS: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's swanky sea facing home deserves all your attention
7 Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the most relatable celebrity couple
7 Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were the most relatable celebrity couple
Shanaya Kapoor\'s UNSEEN moments with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; See Photos
Shanaya Kapoor's UNSEEN moments with her BFF are an absolute treat to the eyes; See Photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas\' style evolution proves why she is the ultimate fashion icon; See Photos
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' style evolution proves why she is the ultimate fashion icon; See Photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement