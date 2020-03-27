Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's pictures with their bundle of joy Tara personify cuteness

1 / 6

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij with their princess Tara

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the 'IT' couples of the TV industry. From meeting each other at a club to becoming friends and then marrying each other, their love story is one of a kind. They have been together for over a decade and still set major couple goals. The couple is pretty active on social media and keep posting some of the most romantic pictures together! Together they have adopted a daughter, Khushi and a son, Rajveer who are too adorable for words. The star couple became parents to their daughter Tara in August 2019 who is the apple of their eyes. Jay and Mahhi's baby girl is endearing and how! On that note, check out the couple's cutest pictures which are all things love.

Photo Credit : Instagram