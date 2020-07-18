Advertisement
Jay Bhanushali and Tara’s priceless father and daughter moments will steal your heart; See Photos

Jay Bhanushali is doing his father responsibilities with utmost sincerity. Tara came into Jay and Mahi’s life like an angel and ever since then, the father cannot stop gushing over his adorable munchkin. Check out some of their photos
4199 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2020 04:46 pm
  • 1 / 11
    A look at the duo's cute pictures that will make you go aww with love

    The Indian television star Jay Bhanushali, as we all know is a powerhouse of talent and one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. In the early phase of his career, Bhanushali started as a television actor with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, but his biggest break was with Ekta Kapoor’s Kayamath, in which he played the role of a protagonist. Since then there has been no stopping for the 35-year-old actor who transcended his capabilities by hosting several seasons of Dance India Dance for which he even won many accolades and praises for his comic timing on the reality TV show. In addition, the actor has participated in various other reality TV shows such as in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 2 and Nach Baliye along with his wife Mahii Vij. Their evident bond and chemistry complemented the stellar dance performances that led them to win the show. Meanwhile, Jay stepped onto the silver screen with his debut film Hate Story 2. But do you know what is his favourite role above all of them? Being a doting father to his daughter Tara is his all-time treasured role. The actor admits that of all the titles he has gained so far, being a father touches his soul the most. Like a shining little star, Tara came into Jay and Mahi’s life in August 2019, and ever since the father cannot stop gushing over his adorable munchkin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Daddy’s girl

    Jay embraces his daughter in his arm.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Playful

    The duo appears playful and happy as the actor lifts Tara.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Look what’s there ?

    Tara and Jay look far in the distance in amaze.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Matching with daughter

    The actor wears a matching hairband to match his daughter’s cuteness level.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Super Dad

    Dad’s are always our superheroes and for Tara, it’s the same as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Like Father Like Daughter

    The duo twin in a white outfit and fountain pony hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Dad's abundant love

    The actor cannot stop showering his love and kisses to his little daughter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Protective Dad

    Jay seems like a protective dad in the photo as he keeps her safely wrapped with his arms.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Cannot stop adoring

    Evidently, the actor really cannot stop staring at his cute little munchkin.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Cuddles and Snuggles

    Giving all the warmth and love as they share a moment with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

