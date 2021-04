1 / 9

Jay Bhanushali and Tara Bhanushali’s adorable pictures

Jay Bhanushali is a well-known name in the Indian television industry. He is best known for his acting and hosting skills and has worked in many daily soaps and reality television series. The talented artist found the love of his life, Mahhi Vij at a mutual friend’s party where he fell in love at first sight but didn’t have the courage to talk to her. It was after a year when they met at a club again that love started to brew between the two. The couple tied the knot on November 11, 2011, at a private ceremony having only family and close friends. The two adopted their house help's two kids and named them Khushi and Rajveer. In 2019, the couple announced that Mahhi was expecting a baby. Their first biological child, Tara Bhanushali was born on August 8, 2019. Here are adorable pictures of Jay Bhanushali with his youngest daughter, Tara Bhanushali that will prove that they share a great relationship with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Jay Bhanushali Instagram