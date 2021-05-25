Advertisement
  Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali: Love story of the adorable television couple proves they are made for each other

    Jay Bhanushali is a popular name in the Hindi entertainment industry. He started his career in 2007 with Disney’s musical comedy drama, Dhoom Machaao Dhoom where he was cast to play the character of Varun Bhaskar. Jay Bhanushali rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s drama series, Kayamat in which he played the lead character of Neev Shergill. The actor went ahead to be acknowledged with many awards for his performance in the daily soap, becoming a household name. Jay then ventured into the field of hosting in 2009 with Dance India Dance. In 2014, Jay Bhanushali made his Bollywood debut with Vishal Pandya’s Hate Story 2 and has since then appeared in a couple of popular Bollywood movies like Desi Kattey and Ek Paheli Leela. Along with making the headlines for the work he does on-screen, Jay Bhanushali is also often talked about for his adorable love story with wife, Mahhi Vij. Here is the love story of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij that proves their love is eternal. Read ahead to take a look.

    Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali met each other for the first time at a mutual friend’s party, but he didn’t have the courage to go and talk to her.

    It was after an entire year that Mahhi and Jay met each other again at a nightclub and love started to brew between the two.

    The couple tied the knot on November 11, 2011, at a private wedding ceremony having only family and close friends around.

    In 2014, there were many rumours about Mahhi and Jay going through a rough patch but it was in the same year that the actor remarried his wife at a church in Las Vegas.

    Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali have been married to each other for nearly a decade now and are proud parents to three adorable little children.

