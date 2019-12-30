Home
/
Photos
/
Jay Bhanushali
/
PHOTOS: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, TV couples & their kids will make your day

PHOTOS: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, TV couples & their kids will make your day

Some of the star kids of TV couples have surpassed the fan following of their celebrity parents and are social media stars as well. As we speak about star kids of TV celebs, check out their photos.
2172 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    TV couples & their adorable kids

    TV couples & their adorable kids

    We often keep hearing a lot about Bollywood star kids who have surpassed the fan following of their celebrity parents. Right from Taimur Ali Khan, AbRam Khan to Aaradhya Bachchan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and more, Bollywood star kids often create buzz and steal the limelight with their cuteness. However, not much is known about the star kids of TV celebs who are as popular as their parents. In fact, some have surpassed the fan following of their celebrity parents and are social media stars as well. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed a baby girl named Tara this year. The couple keeps posting their baby girl's awwdorable pictures on Instagram. Also, Karan Patel who is also known as "TV's SRK" welcomed a baby girl with wife Ankita Bhargava Patel and named her Mehr. As we speak about star kids of TV celebs, check out their photos below.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali

    Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali

    Mahhi and Jay recently became parents to a baby girl named Tara. The couple keeps sharing awwdorable pictures with their three children melting our hearts all the time.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

    Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami

    Arjun and Neha's son Ayaan Bijlani is a social media star. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor keeps sharing Ayaan's cute photos and videos on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Shweta Tiwari

    Shweta Tiwari

    Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Chaudhary is as popular as her celebrity mom. The rumours of Palak's acting debut created buzz on social media. Shweta's son Reyansh Kohli looks cute as a button.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad

    Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad

    Sharad and Keerti's daughter Kesha is a sweetheart. The couple's Instagram is filled with cute photos of their darling daughter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta

    Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta

    Barkha and Indraneil's daughter Meira is a star in her own right. Her cuteness will melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Dalljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot

    Dalljiet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot

    TV couple Dalljiet and Shaleen are no longer together. Dalljiet who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 keeps sharing her son Jaydon's photos and videos on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

    Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan

    Hiten and Gauri's twins Nevaan and Katya are the cutest star kids on the block. They are a part of their parent's social media posts. How cute is this family pic!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

    Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu

    Karanvir and Teejay's twin daughters Bella and Vienna are beyond cute. The twins also have their own Instagram account handled by mom Teejay who keeps treating us with their cute and adorable videos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal

    Deepika Singh and Rohit Raj Goyal

    Diya Aur Baati Hum fame actress Deepika who essayed the role of Sandhya Rathi in the show is married to the director of the show Rohit Raj Goyal. The couple has a baby boy named Soham.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Decade Ender: Check out THESE 10 pictures that went viral from Bollywood
Decade Ender: Check out THESE 10 pictures that went viral from Bollywood
Naga Chaitanya to Mahesh Babu, check out the list of successful star kids from South Indian film industry
Naga Chaitanya to Mahesh Babu, check out the list of successful star kids from South Indian film industry
Nysa Devgn to Taimur Ali Khan, check out THESE photos of star kids with their family
Nysa Devgn to Taimur Ali Khan, check out THESE photos of star kids with their family
Sara Ali Khan\'s THESE photos with her best friend will make you miss your bestie; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan's THESE photos with her best friend will make you miss your bestie; Check it out
Photos of the Week: Mona Singh\'s wedding, Adele\'s weight loss transformation to Salman Khan\'s birthday bash
Photos of the Week: Mona Singh's wedding, Adele's weight loss transformation to Salman Khan's birthday bash
Good Newwz cast\'s behind the scenes fun revealed in THESE photos
Good Newwz cast's behind the scenes fun revealed in THESE photos

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement