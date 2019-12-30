PHOTOS: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij to Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, TV couples & their kids will make your day

1 / 10

TV couples & their adorable kids

We often keep hearing a lot about Bollywood star kids who have surpassed the fan following of their celebrity parents. Right from Taimur Ali Khan, AbRam Khan to Aaradhya Bachchan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and more, Bollywood star kids often create buzz and steal the limelight with their cuteness. However, not much is known about the star kids of TV celebs who are as popular as their parents. In fact, some have surpassed the fan following of their celebrity parents and are social media stars as well. Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed a baby girl named Tara this year. The couple keeps posting their baby girl's awwdorable pictures on Instagram. Also, Karan Patel who is also known as "TV's SRK" welcomed a baby girl with wife Ankita Bhargava Patel and named her Mehr. As we speak about star kids of TV celebs, check out their photos below.

Photo Credit : Instagram