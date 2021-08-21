PHOTOS: 6 times Jay Park made a fashion statement with his colourful clothing

1 / 6

CEO of Fashion

Jay Park, the Korean-American singer, songwriter, rapper, producer and entrepreneur is well known globally for his versatility and boldness. The artist started his career in 2008 as the leader of the boy-group 2PM under JYP Entertainment after training for four years and is today the founder and CEO of not one but two hip hop record labels- AOMG and H1GHER MUSIC. Along with his funny and joyful personality, Jay Park is also well known for being supportive towards fellow artists. Recently, Jay Park collaborated with JMIN for ‘Dedication’, one of the songs from his EP album ‘Homecoming’. From making high-end masterpieces like ‘Me Like Yuh’, ‘All I Wanna Do’ and ‘DRIVE’ to making a style-statement with his unique and classy fashion sense, everything about Jay Park is distinct and incredible.Here are some of the moments when Jay Park bragged his amazing sense of fashion.

Photo Credit : News1