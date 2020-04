1 / 7

Jaya Bachchan Birthday Special

Jaya Bachchan turns a year older today. The actress was one of the finest actresses during her time. She was born to a famous author and poet Taroon Kumar Bhaduri. The actress was only fifteen years old when she made her film debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar. Her first screen role as an adult was in Guddi, a film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. In her career, she has been a part of many films like Uphaar, Koshish, Kora Kagaz, Abhimaan, and others. She has featured alongside her husband and megastar Amitabh Bachchan in films such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Mili, and Sholay. Her performance in Sholay is remembered till date. During that time, Jaya Bachchan was known for her choices. She has always been the one who challenged the actor within herself and given some unforgettable performances in films. The legendary actress is a recipient of many accolades and awards. In 1992, she was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India. She was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. On the occasion of Jaya Bachchan's birthday, here's taking a look at some of her throwback photos shared by her family members.

Photo Credit : Instagram