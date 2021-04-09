Jaya Bachchan Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the veteran actress that prove she is a doting mom, wife and grandma

1 / 9

Jaya Bachchan’s pictures with her family

Jaya Bachchan was born on April 9, 1948. She is a very well-known actor and politician. She is the daughter of Taroon Kumar Bhaduri, a popular journalist, author and poet of his time. Jaya started her acting career with Guddi in 1971 and went ahead to achieve great heights throughout her career spanning over five decades. Jaya Bachchan has won over nine Filmfare Awards, a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and a Padma Shri by the Government of India. When the actor was at the peak of her career, she decided to tie the knot with Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan on June 3, 1973. The celebrity couple then became proud parents to two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan. After having her adorable family, Jaya Bachchan stepped back from the movies in order to take care of her children. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is her daughter-in-law, while businessman Nikhil Nanda is her son-in-law. She has her three grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. Today, as the perfect wife, mother and grandmother who is an inspiration to many, turns a year older, here are her pictures with her family that prove their strong bond. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram