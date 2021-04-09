Advertisement
Jaya Bachchan Birthday Special: PHOTOS of the veteran actress that prove she is a doting mom, wife and grandma

On Jaya Bachchan’s birthday, here are some of the most adorable family pictures of the actor that prove their great bond with each other.
    Jaya Bachchan’s pictures with her family

    Jaya Bachchan was born on April 9, 1948. She is a very well-known actor and politician. She is the daughter of Taroon Kumar Bhaduri, a popular journalist, author and poet of his time. Jaya started her acting career with Guddi in 1971 and went ahead to achieve great heights throughout her career spanning over five decades. Jaya Bachchan has won over nine Filmfare Awards, a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and a Padma Shri by the Government of India. When the actor was at the peak of her career, she decided to tie the knot with Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan on June 3, 1973. The celebrity couple then became proud parents to two children, daughter Shweta Bachchan and son, Abhishek Bachchan. After having her adorable family, Jaya Bachchan stepped back from the movies in order to take care of her children. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is her daughter-in-law, while businessman Nikhil Nanda is her son-in-law. She has her three grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. Today, as the perfect wife, mother and grandmother who is an inspiration to many, turns a year older, here are her pictures with her family that prove their strong bond. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    “Mothers are always right”

    Jaya Bachchan posed for the camera with Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Grandmother love

    Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan get clicked adorably with their three grandchildren, while all of them were dressed in ethnic outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Perfect poses

    The veteran star gets clicked with her husband, daughter and eldest granddaughter.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Support system

    Jaya Bachchan attended an event in order to support her children.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Like mother, like daughter

    Jaya and Shweta posed for the camera looking stylish and elegant.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    “Cheese”

    She gets clicked with Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    “Happiness always”

    Jaya Bachchan posed with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Celebrations

    Jaya Bachchan celebrating and welcoming a new year with her adorable family.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

