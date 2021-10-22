Jeff Goldblum Birthday: 6 times the actor showed he's an absolute style icon

Jeff Goldblum celebrates his birthday on October 22 and as the actor turns 69, we take a look at his best style moments so far. There's no denying that Goldblum is ageing like fine wine and he's certainly a style icon for many. The actor can pull off everything with poise and we love how charismatic he looks in not only crisp tuxedos but also printed shirts and other cool outfits. Goldblum's onscreen characters too have been no different from his offscreen appearances. The actor hasn't shied away from trying out new avatars onscreen and one of the recent ones and possibly the one that everyone will remember for a while is his character of Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok. We bet you can't imagine anyone else but Goldblum in this role. On the work front, Goldblum first shot to fame with Jurassic Park and later also starred in other popular films such as Independence Day (1996), and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014). His playful sense of style was seen in Jurassic Park as well and who can forget how he turned into a viral meme decades after the film came out. To celebrate his birthday, we take a look at Jeff's best fashion looks.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
There's probably only a handful of people who could pull of this look and one of them is Jeff. The actor looks absolutely impressed with the white-framed glasses and we can't help but be impressed by his layered all-white look.
Who can forget how dashing Goldblum looked as he walked the red carpet for the 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards in London sporting a gorgeous gold metallic suit. He completed his look with his signature black-framed glasses looked like an absolute diva at the event.
A classic black leather jacket is something that can never go wrong and even better when someone like Jeff Goldblum is wearing it. The actor attended 2017 Comic-Con in the coolest avatar ever and it's certainly one of our favourite looks by the actor.
There's no denying that at any event, be it a movie premiere or awards ceremony, you will find Goldblum topping the best-dressed men list. At the 2018 GQ Men of the Year awards, the actor sported a gorgeous green velvet suit and let's just say he set the trend right for the velvet suits from then on.
During an appearance at the Venice Film Festival, Jeff Goldblum turned heads as he looked dapper in an all-white tuxedo. It can easily be considered to be one of the actor's best fashion moments among all of his stunning appearances.