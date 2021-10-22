Jeff Goldblum Birthday: 6 times the actor showed he's an absolute style icon

1 / 6

Jeff's casual yet chic look

Jeff Goldblum celebrates his birthday on October 22 and as the actor turns 69, we take a look at his best style moments so far. There's no denying that Goldblum is ageing like fine wine and he's certainly a style icon for many. The actor can pull off everything with poise and we love how charismatic he looks in not only crisp tuxedos but also printed shirts and other cool outfits. Goldblum's onscreen characters too have been no different from his offscreen appearances. The actor hasn't shied away from trying out new avatars onscreen and one of the recent ones and possibly the one that everyone will remember for a while is his character of Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok. We bet you can't imagine anyone else but Goldblum in this role. On the work front, Goldblum first shot to fame with Jurassic Park and later also starred in other popular films such as Independence Day (1996), and The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014). His playful sense of style was seen in Jurassic Park as well and who can forget how he turned into a viral meme decades after the film came out. To celebrate his birthday, we take a look at Jeff's best fashion looks.

Photo Credit : Getty Images