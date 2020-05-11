Blackpink's Jennie Jane is a bonafide diva and her incredible selfies will leave the BLINKS spellbound

1 / 11

Jennie Jane's splendid selfies

Blackpink over the short span of four years, has managed to become one of the most popular K-pop bands! With their fabulous tunes and choreography, the four members of the band, Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo have made a memorable mark on a global scale! They enjoy an extremely huge and loyal fan following called BLINKS. Amongst them, Jennie is one of the most popular and loved stars and enjoys a following of over 26.6 Million on Instagram! She is also a rising fashionista as she aces her style game with ease. The 24-year-old rapper was the talk of the town recently for her recent Instagram selfies, which is breaking the Internet and for good reason! She took the internet by a storm when In nine back-to-back IG posts, she shared around 59 selfies in 15 minutes modelling different outfits to style her Gentle Monster sunglasses. From rocking a mesh dress and a white crop top to show us how it's done in a denim jacket and a slip dress, BLINKS couldn't keep calm over Jennie's fashion game, which was tuned up to a 100. Each IG post raked three million likes on an average and continues to be a trending topic on Twitter with the fandom going gaga over Queen J! Here are her most incredible selfies which will make your jaws drop!

Photo Credit : Instagram