Blackpink's Jennie Jane is a bonafide diva and her incredible selfies will leave the BLINKS spellbound
Blackpink member Jennie recently took the internet by a storm when she posted 59 selfies in 15 minutes and it was a true treat for the BLINKS! Check out her most incredible selfies which will leave you in awe of the singer's beauty.
Ekta Varma
Published: May 11, 2020 07:17 pm
Jennie Jane's splendid selfies
Blackpink over the short span of four years, has managed to become one of the most popular K-pop bands! With their fabulous tunes and choreography, the four members of the band, Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo have made a memorable mark on a global scale! They enjoy an extremely huge and loyal fan following called BLINKS. Amongst them, Jennie is one of the most popular and loved stars and enjoys a following of over 26.6 Million on Instagram! She is also a rising fashionista as she aces her style game with ease. The 24-year-old rapper was the talk of the town recently for her recent Instagram selfies, which is breaking the Internet and for good reason! She took the internet by a storm when In nine back-to-back IG posts, she shared around 59 selfies in 15 minutes modelling different outfits to style her Gentle Monster sunglasses. From rocking a mesh dress and a white crop top to show us how it's done in a denim jacket and a slip dress, BLINKS couldn't keep calm over Jennie's fashion game, which was tuned up to a 100. Each IG post raked three million likes on an average and continues to be a trending topic on Twitter with the fandom going gaga over Queen J! Here are her most incredible selfies which will make your jaws drop!
Slaying a simple tee and denim
The singer truly slays in this simple tee and denim as she strikes a pose.
Raising the temperature
Only if looks could kill!
Pose on point
This snap is so perfect and we are in love with it.
Simple and classy
Jennie nails this look with ease.
Elegance defined
This selfie is the epitome of class and elegance.
Ravishing and how!
The singer is one hell of a stunner and this pic will leave you gaping at her.
Cuteness overloaded
She is truly so endearing and we cannot stop gushing over her cuteness.
Mesmerising beauty
The singer's beauty will surely leave you mesmerised.
Hair and makeup on point
Jennie slays with ease in this pic.
Winning over the hearts of BLINKS
Jennie makes the hearts of BLINKS swoon and how!
