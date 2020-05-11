Advertisement
Blackpink's Jennie Jane is a bonafide diva and her incredible selfies will leave the BLINKS spellbound

Blackpink member Jennie recently took the internet by a storm when she posted 59 selfies in 15 minutes and it was a true treat for the BLINKS! Check out her most incredible selfies which will leave you in awe of the singer's beauty.
3330 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Jennie Jane's splendid selfies

    Jennie Jane's splendid selfies

    Blackpink over the short span of four years, has managed to become one of the most popular K-pop bands! With their fabulous tunes and choreography, the four members of the band, Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo have made a memorable mark on a global scale! They enjoy an extremely huge and loyal fan following called BLINKS. Amongst them, Jennie is one of the most popular and loved stars and enjoys a following of over 26.6 Million on Instagram! She is also a rising fashionista as she aces her style game with ease. The 24-year-old rapper was the talk of the town recently for her recent Instagram selfies, which is breaking the Internet and for good reason! She took the internet by a storm when In nine back-to-back IG posts, she shared around 59 selfies in 15 minutes modelling different outfits to style her Gentle Monster sunglasses. From rocking a mesh dress and a white crop top to show us how it's done in a denim jacket and a slip dress, BLINKS couldn't keep calm over Jennie's fashion game, which was tuned up to a 100. Each IG post raked three million likes on an average and continues to be a trending topic on Twitter with the fandom going gaga over Queen J! Here are her most incredible selfies which will make your jaws drop!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Slaying a simple tee and denim

    Slaying a simple tee and denim

    The singer truly slays in this simple tee and denim as she strikes a pose.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Raising the temperature

    Raising the temperature

    Only if looks could kill!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Pose on point

    Pose on point

    This snap is so perfect and we are in love with it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Simple and classy

    Simple and classy

    Jennie nails this look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Elegance defined

    Elegance defined

    This selfie is the epitome of class and elegance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Ravishing and how!

    Ravishing and how!

    The singer is one hell of a stunner and this pic will leave you gaping at her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Cuteness overloaded

    Cuteness overloaded

    She is truly so endearing and we cannot stop gushing over her cuteness.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Mesmerising beauty

    Mesmerising beauty

    The singer's beauty will surely leave you mesmerised.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Hair and makeup on point

    Hair and makeup on point

    Jennie slays with ease in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Winning over the hearts of BLINKS

    Winning over the hearts of BLINKS

    Jennie makes the hearts of BLINKS swoon and how!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

