Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Jennie Jane
/
BLACKPINK's Jennie Jane: Did you know her idol is Rihanna? Here are FACTS about the star every BLINK must know

BLACKPINK's Jennie Jane: Did you know her idol is Rihanna? Here are FACTS about the star every BLINK must know

Jennie Jane is one of the most stylish and popular members of the K-Pop band BLACKPINK. Here are some of her most interesting facts that every BLINK must check out!
124383 reads Mumbai Updated: May 14, 2020 11:33 am
  • 1 / 7
    Jennie Jane's INTERESTING facts deserve your attention

    Jennie Jane's INTERESTING facts deserve your attention

    Blackpink over the short span of four years, has managed to become one of the most popular K-pop bands! With their fabulous tunes and choreography, the four members of the band, Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo have made a memorable mark on a global scale! They enjoy an extremely huge and loyal fan following called BLINKS. Amongst them, Jennie is one of the most popular and loved stars and enjoys a following of over 26.6 Million on Instagram! She is also a rising fashionista and took the internet by a storm as she posted around 59 selfies in 15 minutes modelling different outfits to style her Gentle Monster sunglasses. From rocking a mesh dress and a white crop top to show us how it's done in a denim jacket and a slip dress, BLINKS couldn't keep calm over Jennie's fashion game, which was tuned up to a 100. Jennie's fantastic song "Solo" dominated the Korean daily and weekly charts, and achieved an "All-Kill" after reaching number one in the real-time charts of major music sites for 15 consecutive days. "Solo" debuted on the Gaon Music Charts at number one and won a triple crown for topping the Digital, Download, and Streaming charts. In April 2019, she became the first Korean solo artist to perform at Coachella. Her performance was listed under "The 10 Best Things We Saw at Coachella 2019", with Billboard describing it as "mind-blowing" and "stunning" for fans and casual passersby. The star considers the very popular singer Rihanna as her idol. Here are the singer's unknown facts that every BLINK member must check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Her fluency in Japanese

    Her fluency in Japanese

    Jennie was born in Anyang, on the outskirts of Seoul, and was raised in Auckland, New Zealand for five years before returning to Seoul for high school. Because of her international background, she can speak both English and Korean fluently and has added Japanese to the list of languages she can communicate with as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    The ultimate fashionista

    The ultimate fashionista

    The undisputed fashion queen of the group, Jennie has earned herself many nicknames including "Human Gucci" and "YG Princess" for her impeccable style game.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Her idol is Rihanna

    Her idol is Rihanna

    Her all-time idol is Rihanna. Talking to ELLE Korea in a 2018 interview, she said, "My number one idol will always be Rihanna. She has everything I want to be." With her amazing talent, we are sure she's gonna be there someday!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Her training before making her debut

    Her training before making her debut

    Jennie trained for five years and 10 months before making her debut at the age of 19. She has also made appearances in several of her fellow label mates' music videos and singles, including Seungri's "GG Be" and G-Dragon's "That XX".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    The singer's sun sign is Capricorn

    The singer's sun sign is Capricorn

    Jennie was born in 1996, the Year of the Pig in the Chinese zodiac and is a Capricorn. According to the Chinese zodiac, Pigs are a symbol of wealth and fortune and are known to be hardworking, enthusiastic and prone to take up positions of power.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    The star's mother is her fashion icon

    The star's mother is her fashion icon

    Jennie's interest in fashion came from her mother. Jennie says that Chanel has been part of her life since she was young and still remembers her first memory with the label founded by Gabrielle Chanel. "I remember when I was little, I look through my mother's wardrobe, and search for whatever vintage Chanel I could find," she told Elle Indonesia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra\'s outfits
Tara Sutaria: When the star looked every bit regal and stole the show in Manish Malhotra's outfits
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: Stars who experimented with red hair and slayed effortlessly
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn\'t keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
When ex couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't keep their hands off each other at an event; See PHOTOS
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan\'s brother made headlines
Ibrahim Ali Khan: From dating rumours to shirtless pics, list of times Sara Ali Khan's brother made headlines
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik\'s partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Gigi Hadid: Zayn Malik's partner and Bella Hadid give major sibling goals; THESE photos prove the same
Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star\'s incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing
Shruti Haasan: From her debut to blockbusters, the star's incredible TRANSFORMATION is astonishing

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement