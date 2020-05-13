BLACKPINK's Jennie Jane: Did you know her idol is Rihanna? Here are FACTS about the star every BLINK must know

1 / 7

Jennie Jane's INTERESTING facts deserve your attention

Blackpink over the short span of four years, has managed to become one of the most popular K-pop bands! With their fabulous tunes and choreography, the four members of the band, Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo have made a memorable mark on a global scale! They enjoy an extremely huge and loyal fan following called BLINKS. Amongst them, Jennie is one of the most popular and loved stars and enjoys a following of over 26.6 Million on Instagram! She is also a rising fashionista and took the internet by a storm as she posted around 59 selfies in 15 minutes modelling different outfits to style her Gentle Monster sunglasses. From rocking a mesh dress and a white crop top to show us how it's done in a denim jacket and a slip dress, BLINKS couldn't keep calm over Jennie's fashion game, which was tuned up to a 100. Jennie's fantastic song "Solo" dominated the Korean daily and weekly charts, and achieved an "All-Kill" after reaching number one in the real-time charts of major music sites for 15 consecutive days. "Solo" debuted on the Gaon Music Charts at number one and won a triple crown for topping the Digital, Download, and Streaming charts. In April 2019, she became the first Korean solo artist to perform at Coachella. Her performance was listed under "The 10 Best Things We Saw at Coachella 2019", with Billboard describing it as "mind-blowing" and "stunning" for fans and casual passersby. The star considers the very popular singer Rihanna as her idol. Here are the singer's unknown facts that every BLINK member must check out!

