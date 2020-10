1 / 8

Jennie's mesmerising mirror selcas

BLACKPINK needs no introduction. The band members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa enjoy huge popularity worldwide. They recently released their new album simply titled 'The Album' and also a music video of their new song Lovesick Girls. It created a huge buzz. They impressed everyone. Fans still can't stop talking about their brilliant acting. Talking about Jennie, in particular, she is one of the cutest members of the group. Jennie enjoys a great fan following on social media. For the uninitiated, she is the second most followed members of the group on Instagram. Jennie is super active and often shares her photos leaving BLINKS mesmerised with her beauty. Going by her Instagram posts, one cannot go without noticing that she has an amazing style sense. Jennie is also very fond of mirror selfies. She often shares her beautiful mirror selcas that are an absolute treat to the eyes. Having said that, we have compiled a few pictures of Jennie that are enough to prove that she is the Queen of mirror selfies.

Photo Credit : Jennie Instagram