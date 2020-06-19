BLACKPINK's Jennie's gorgeous beauty looks will leave you spellbound; Check out photos

1 / 7

Check out Jennie's BEAUTY looks

Blackpink over the short span of four years, has managed to become one of the most popular K-pop bands! With their fabulous tunes and choreography, the four members of the band, Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo have made a memorable mark on a global scale! They enjoy an extremely huge and loyal fan following called BLINKS. Amongst them, Jennie is one of the most popular and loved stars and enjoys a following of over 27.9 Million on Instagram! She is also a rising fashionista as she aces her style game with ease. Apart from being exceptionally fashionable, her social media game is also on point! From her beach vacay snaps, no makeup looks, BTS from stage shows and magazine shoots to her endearing moments with her pet, she keeps updating her fans with the best moments! Jennie Jane also has a flawless skin and her beauty regime is highly followed by all the BLINKS out there! Check out the singer's beauty looks that will give you some lessons to get that makeup right!

Photo Credit : Instagram