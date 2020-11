1 / 6

A look at heartbreaking celebrity couple breakups

Celebrity breakups are the hardest. It creates buzz for multiple reasons. It is always hard for their fans to see their favourite celebrity couple call it quits. Over the years, we have witnessed many Korean celebrities like Kang Daniel and Jihyo, Suzy and Lee Min-ho, IU and Jang Ki Ha and more celeb couples, fall in love and later end their relationship. The recent celebrity couple to call it quits is Kang Daniel and TWICE's leader Jihyo. They were one of the most adored celebrity couples. Fans of the duo are heartbroken over the news of the couple's breakup. The lovebirds made their relationship official last year in August 2019. Apart from Kang Daniel and Jihyo, there are many celebs couples who left their fans heartbroken after calling it quits. Speaking of that, check out this list of the most heartbreaking celebrity couple breakups.

Photo Credit : Kai Instagram/Jennie Instagram