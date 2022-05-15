Jennifer Aniston to Harry Styles, 6 celebrities we would love to read autobiographies of

While it's always nice to hear celebrities talk about their personal lives on social media, there's nothing quite as intimate as an autobiography. There are several celebrities who already have released their memoirs and if we have learnt anything from that, it's that there are several amazing things that we learn about these celebs' lives from their books. From Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished to Will Smith's Will, there have been several celebrity memoirs that have shown how great it is for fans to hear these personal stories. While there's a list of celebrities who announce their memoirs every year, there are some specific stars we would certainly love to read soon. Among the many celebrities who should definitely release an autobiography, one such actress is Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star has lived an exciting life and there's nothing more interesting than to hear her take on love and life in a book about her life. Aniston's book could cover several things including the tough time she faced during her highly publicised divorce from Brad Pitt. Not just Aniston, there are several other celebrities we certainly wish to read more about.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Harry Styles is one artist who is loved by millions worldwide. After first starting out his career in the music industry at an early age with One Direction, the actor's life would certainly make for an interesting book
Lizzo is known to speak her mind on social media and her honesty is something that would be refreshing to read about if she ever decides to write a book. The pop star's views on body positivity are also something that could be helpful for many.
Mark Hamill who has famously played Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films has lived an amazing life and his Hollywood career is something everyone would love to read about. We bet he would dedicate one whole chapter to late co-star Carrie Fisher as well.
Cardi B is one musician who certainly deserves to write her own memoir. There are so many things fans would love to learn about her musical journey.
Even though Kim Kardashian's life is something we have witnessed in her reality shows, Keeping Up With the Kardashians as well as The Kardashians, it would still be interesting to read the SKIMS founder's thoughts on fashion and other things.
