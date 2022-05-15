Jennifer Aniston to Harry Styles, 6 celebrities we would love to read autobiographies of

1 / 6

Jennifer Aniston

While it's always nice to hear celebrities talk about their personal lives on social media, there's nothing quite as intimate as an autobiography. There are several celebrities who already have released their memoirs and if we have learnt anything from that, it's that there are several amazing things that we learn about these celebs' lives from their books. From Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished to Will Smith's Will, there have been several celebrity memoirs that have shown how great it is for fans to hear these personal stories. While there's a list of celebrities who announce their memoirs every year, there are some specific stars we would certainly love to read soon. Among the many celebrities who should definitely release an autobiography, one such actress is Jennifer Aniston. The Friends star has lived an exciting life and there's nothing more interesting than to hear her take on love and life in a book about her life. Aniston's book could cover several things including the tough time she faced during her highly publicised divorce from Brad Pitt. Not just Aniston, there are several other celebrities we certainly wish to read more about.

Photo Credit : Getty Images