Brad Pitt attending Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday to meeting at SAG Awards, when exes made buzz post split

Former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's relationship timeline has always been the talk of the town. Here are times when they made headlines post their break up!
5792 reads Mumbai Updated: May 7, 2020 05:29 pm
  • 1 / 6
    Times Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made headlines post splitting

    Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were amongst the most loved couples when they were married. Their love story was always one of the most beautiful love stories and truly one of a kind. The couple met in 1994 through their managers. After knowing each other for over four years, they started dating each other and went on to get engaged after a while. Jennifer and Brad got married in the year 2000 and were extremely loved by their fans and followers. Their most adorable and stylish appearances at red carpets, events, parties and other occasions became the talk of the town as the couple's chemistry spoke volumes of their love. Unfortunately after a relationship of five years, the couple split. The news of their split broke the internet as Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer moved on with Justin Theroux! The former couple is now really good friends and reunited on many occasions like SAG Awards 2020. When asked about the possibility of running into Aniston at an event, Pitt wasn't phased in the least. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend," he replied. Even after their breakup, the couple made a buzz on the internet a lot of times. Currently, the duo's romance rumours are doing the rounds on the internet. On that note, here are times the couple made headlines post their breakup and the fans couldn't keep calm of their chemistry!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 2 / 6
    Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wanting to call Jennifer 'mummy'

    A few weeks ago, according to reports, Jennifer had been bonding well with the former couple Brad and Angelina's teenage daughter Shiloh. A report in New Idea magazine also went on to claim that the teenage Jolie-Pitt daughter is so fond of the Friends alum that she wants to call Jen "mummy." The dubious report spread like wildfire and left fans in shock. However, Jennifer's rep cleared the rumours and said, "This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality.”

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 3 / 6
    Brad Pitt attends Jennifer Aniston's 50th birthday party

    Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 50th birthday party in 2019 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California which was attended by ex-beau Brad Pitt as reported by People.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 6
    SAG Awards 2020

    Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston made news when they met each other at the backstage of SAG Awards. Their pics went viral on the internet and it set major friendship goals.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 6
    Jennifer Aniston's rumoured jealousy

    According to InTouch magazine, the brunette beauty Alia Shawkat had a secret sleepover at Brad's LA home recently amid lockdown. he rumoured couple has been inseparable. "Brad and Alia have been practically inseparable in recent weeks – they’re more serious than anyone realises," a source claimed. Apparently, the news of their growing closeness has left the Friends star devastated.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 6 / 6
    Reunion rumours

    Ex-couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are rumoured to be dating again. A magazine recently revealed that Jennifer wants to go public about her relationship with her ex-husband. Star Magazine reported that Jennifer wants to go public with her ex-husband. The source shared with the magazine that she has stepped aside from any other probable relationships because she saw a possible reconciliation with Brad Pitt.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

