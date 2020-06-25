Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Jennifer Aniston
/
Friends alum Jennifer Aniston is one happy soul in these CANDID photos; Take a look

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston is one happy soul in these CANDID photos; Take a look

Anyone and everyone who is a huge fan of Jennifer Aniston knows that she is one happy soul who lives life to the fullest. Today, we have compiled the actress' candid moments.
10643 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Jennifer Aniston's CANDID moments

    Jennifer Aniston's CANDID moments

    Jennifer Aniston is popularly known for her role as 'Rachel Green' in the popular sitcom Friends. Even today, fans are so love in with her character. Apart from playing the iconic character in Friends, Jennifer who is known to challenge the actor within herself has been a part of several films. Some of her projects include Bruce Almighty, The Break-Up, Marley & Me, Just Go With, We're the Millers and more. She created a huge buzz a few months ago as she returned to TV, producing and starring in the Apple TV+ drama series, The Morning Show co-starring Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. Recently, during The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, Jennifer opened up on being typecast as Rachel from Friends. The actress revealed, "You just exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape "Rachel from Friends." She added by saying that "The Good Girl" was the first time she got to shed whatever the Rachel character was, and was able to disappear into someone who was distinctive from the iconic character." Well, Jennifer Aniston has certainly come a long way in her career. Apart from Rachel Green in Friends, Jennifer has delivered some memorable performances in her acting career. Up next, fans are beyond excited as Friends star Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer are all set to come together for a special reunion episode. On the personal side, anyone and everyone who is a huge fan of the actress knows that she is one happy soul who lives life to the fullest. Today, we have compiled the actress' candid moments.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 9
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    At the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jennifer Aniston stunned in a beautiful black dress.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 9
    Candid at its best

    Candid at its best

    The actress looks beyond gorgeous in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 9
    Happiness

    Happiness

    This pic will make you fall in love with her for sure.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 9
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    There's no denying that the actress is ageing like fine wine.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    Anyone who looks up to Jennifer Aniston for style might know that black is her favourite colour. Most of the time, she is seen dressed in a black outfit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 9
    Great camaraderie

    Great camaraderie

    Jennifer and her 'The Morning Show' co-star share a great bond with each other. The duo was earlier seen together in Friends.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 9
    Stunner

    Stunner

    The actress is one hell of a stunner. In an interview with Allure, Jennifer revealed that she never over washes her face. After washing the face, she moisturises to feel organic.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 9
    Reunited

    Reunited

    Former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion at the SAG Awards created a huge buzz.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Jennifer Winget, Erica Fernandes, Dipika Kakar: Take a look at actors\' photos with their four legged friends
Jennifer Winget, Erica Fernandes, Dipika Kakar: Take a look at actors' photos with their four legged friends
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya: Viral photos of Indian Cricketers which reveal their fun loving side
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya: Viral photos of Indian Cricketers which reveal their fun loving side
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are spotted in the city amid COVID 19
PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are spotted in the city amid COVID 19
PHOTOS: When Nick Jonas couldn\'t take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the premiere of Isn\'t It Romantic
PHOTOS: When Nick Jonas couldn't take his eyes off Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the premiere of Isn't It Romantic
28 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: A look at times the superstar\'s iconic pose won hearts
28 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: A look at times the superstar's iconic pose won hearts
Tripti Dimri: From debut movie to her idol in Bollywood; Interesting facts about the Bulbbul actress
Tripti Dimri: From debut movie to her idol in Bollywood; Interesting facts about the Bulbbul actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement