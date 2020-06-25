Friends alum Jennifer Aniston is one happy soul in these CANDID photos; Take a look

1 / 9

Jennifer Aniston's CANDID moments

Jennifer Aniston is popularly known for her role as 'Rachel Green' in the popular sitcom Friends. Even today, fans are so love in with her character. Apart from playing the iconic character in Friends, Jennifer who is known to challenge the actor within herself has been a part of several films. Some of her projects include Bruce Almighty, The Break-Up, Marley & Me, Just Go With, We're the Millers and more. She created a huge buzz a few months ago as she returned to TV, producing and starring in the Apple TV+ drama series, The Morning Show co-starring Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. Recently, during The Hollywood Reporter's Drama Actress Roundtable, Jennifer opened up on being typecast as Rachel from Friends. The actress revealed, "You just exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape "Rachel from Friends." She added by saying that "The Good Girl" was the first time she got to shed whatever the Rachel character was, and was able to disappear into someone who was distinctive from the iconic character." Well, Jennifer Aniston has certainly come a long way in her career. Apart from Rachel Green in Friends, Jennifer has delivered some memorable performances in her acting career. Up next, fans are beyond excited as Friends star Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer are all set to come together for a special reunion episode. On the personal side, anyone and everyone who is a huge fan of the actress knows that she is one happy soul who lives life to the fullest. Today, we have compiled the actress' candid moments.

Photo Credit : Getty Images