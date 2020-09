1 / 9

A look at Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow's pics

Everytime Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite, they take the internet by storm. Recently, during 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel checked in on Aniston, who was nominated for lead actress in a drama series for "The Morning Show," who also appeared in the live broadcast of the event. However, after she returned home, she was joined by Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Fans can't stop talking about their mini reunion. Their reunion took Jimmy by surprise as well. The girls even joked that they have been living together since 1994. There's no denying that the Friends stars Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow share a great friendship. No matter how busy they are in their respective lives, the girls always make sure to come together and spend time together. Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa are also active on social media. Be it girls' night or birthdays, everytime they reunite, they make sure to share their snaps which take the internet by storm within seconds. Having said that, we've compiled a few reunion moments of the Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa that sent fans into a frenzy.

Photo Credit : Courteney Cox Instagram