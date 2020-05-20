Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: THROWBACK to the former couple's BEST stylish moments

1 / 8

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's stylish moments

It's been years since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted ways, but the former couple still keeps creating a huge buzz on the internet. If you've been keeping up with the former star couple, then you must be aware that they reunited at SAG Awards 2020. The duo's reunion photos from the awards show took the internet by storm. As per the latest reports, Brad and Jennifer are planning to get back together. However, neither Brad nor Jennifer has confirmed anything yet. The duo started dating in 1998, and one year later, Pitt and Aniston were engaged. Two years later, Jennifer and Brad got hitched. However, the couple's marriage lasted for only five years. During their time together, Brad and Jennifer made several public appearances together. It was in the year 1999, they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at 51st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Post marriage, the duo graced many red carpet events together including Cannes. The duo was known as one of the stylish couple back then. Jennifer, as we all know, has an impeccable and unbeatable sense of style. Brad, on the other hand, has proved that he can pull off any look. Today, we take a look at some of the former couple's best stylish moments. Check out!

Photo Credit : Getty Images