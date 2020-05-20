Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Jennifer Aniston
/
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: THROWBACK to the former couple's BEST stylish moments

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: THROWBACK to the former couple's BEST stylish moments

It's been years since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted ways, but the former couple still keeps creating a huge buzz on the internet. The ex couple is rumoured to have been reunited. Today, we take a look at some of the former couple's best stylish moments.
4054 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's stylish moments

    Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's stylish moments

    It's been years since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted ways, but the former couple still keeps creating a huge buzz on the internet. If you've been keeping up with the former star couple, then you must be aware that they reunited at SAG Awards 2020. The duo's reunion photos from the awards show took the internet by storm. As per the latest reports, Brad and Jennifer are planning to get back together. However, neither Brad nor Jennifer has confirmed anything yet. The duo started dating in 1998, and one year later, Pitt and Aniston were engaged. Two years later, Jennifer and Brad got hitched. However, the couple's marriage lasted for only five years. During their time together, Brad and Jennifer made several public appearances together. It was in the year 1999, they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at 51st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Post marriage, the duo graced many red carpet events together including Cannes. The duo was known as one of the stylish couple back then. Jennifer, as we all know, has an impeccable and unbeatable sense of style. Brad, on the other hand, has proved that he can pull off any look. Today, we take a look at some of the former couple's best stylish moments. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 8
    Style on point

    Style on point

    The former couple made a stylish appearance at the 56th annual awards show. Dressed in a strapless white Chanel gown, Jennifer looked gorgeous. Brad donned a tuxedo and teamed it with sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 8
    Cannes appearance

    Cannes appearance

    The much-in-love couple made a dapper appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. Jennifer wore a white halter neck Atelier Versace gown whereas Brad opted for a tuxedo.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 8
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Jennifer and Brad made heads turn with their stylish appearance at the premiere of Troy. Dressed in a black dress, Jennifer looked supremely gorgeous. Brad, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 8
    Oh so stunning

    Oh so stunning

    This is one of the best looks of the former couple. Dressed in a red Prada gown, Aniston looked mesmerising. Brad looked handsome in a suit.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Ravishing couple

    Ravishing couple

    Jennifer and Brad's red carpet appearances were always a hit. During 1999 Emmy awards show, Jennifer wore a burgundy gown with an embroidered golden bodice, whereas Brad nailed an all-black look.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 8
    Style game on point

    Style game on point

    Jennifer and Brad made a splendid appearance at the premiere of "The Mexican" and stole hearts with their PDA.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 8
    Nailed the all-black look

    Nailed the all-black look

    Jennifer Aniston's love for black is well-known. Here's a look at the time she stunned in a black outfit and Brad, too, nailed the all-black look with ease.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Rakul Preet Singh: The South actress\' photos with family reveal about her endearing bond with them
Rakul Preet Singh: The South actress' photos with family reveal about her endearing bond with them
Tamannaah Bhatia: From denim to polka dots, the star\'s incredible collection of skirts ups the style quotient
Tamannaah Bhatia: From denim to polka dots, the star's incredible collection of skirts ups the style quotient
Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh Khan\'s daughter\'s captions on social media reveal her great sense of humour
Suhana Khan: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's captions on social media reveal her great sense of humour
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s Instagram proves she loves to click ‘Morning’ selfies as much as we do
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora’s Instagram proves she loves to click ‘Morning’ selfies as much as we do
Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer, Anushka & Virat; Who do you think is the most stylish pair of Bollywood?
Ranbir & Alia, Deepika & Ranveer, Anushka & Virat; Who do you think is the most stylish pair of Bollywood?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan\'s beautiful throwback PHOTOS will make your jaws drop, Check them out
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beautiful throwback PHOTOS will make your jaws drop, Check them out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement