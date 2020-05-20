/
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: THROWBACK to the former couple's BEST stylish moments
It's been years since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted ways, but the former couple still keeps creating a huge buzz on the internet. The ex couple is rumoured to have been reunited. Today, we take a look at some of the former couple's best stylish moments.
Published: May 20, 2020
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's stylish moments
It's been years since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted ways, but the former couple still keeps creating a huge buzz on the internet. If you've been keeping up with the former star couple, then you must be aware that they reunited at SAG Awards 2020. The duo's reunion photos from the awards show took the internet by storm. As per the latest reports, Brad and Jennifer are planning to get back together. However, neither Brad nor Jennifer has confirmed anything yet. The duo started dating in 1998, and one year later, Pitt and Aniston were engaged. Two years later, Jennifer and Brad got hitched. However, the couple's marriage lasted for only five years. During their time together, Brad and Jennifer made several public appearances together. It was in the year 1999, they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at 51st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Post marriage, the duo graced many red carpet events together including Cannes. The duo was known as one of the stylish couple back then. Jennifer, as we all know, has an impeccable and unbeatable sense of style. Brad, on the other hand, has proved that he can pull off any look. Today, we take a look at some of the former couple's best stylish moments. Check out!
Style on point
The former couple made a stylish appearance at the 56th annual awards show. Dressed in a strapless white Chanel gown, Jennifer looked gorgeous. Brad donned a tuxedo and teamed it with sunglasses.
Cannes appearance
The much-in-love couple made a dapper appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 2004. Jennifer wore a white halter neck Atelier Versace gown whereas Brad opted for a tuxedo.
Twinning and winning
Jennifer and Brad made heads turn with their stylish appearance at the premiere of Troy. Dressed in a black dress, Jennifer looked supremely gorgeous. Brad, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit.
Oh so stunning
This is one of the best looks of the former couple. Dressed in a red Prada gown, Aniston looked mesmerising. Brad looked handsome in a suit.
Ravishing couple
Jennifer and Brad's red carpet appearances were always a hit. During 1999 Emmy awards show, Jennifer wore a burgundy gown with an embroidered golden bodice, whereas Brad nailed an all-black look.
Style game on point
Jennifer and Brad made a splendid appearance at the premiere of "The Mexican" and stole hearts with their PDA.
Nailed the all-black look
Jennifer Aniston's love for black is well-known. Here's a look at the time she stunned in a black outfit and Brad, too, nailed the all-black look with ease.
