Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's THROWBACK photos will make you wish they get back together ASAP

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's THROWBACK moments

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the most adorable couples back in the days. The former lovers took the internet by storm when they reunited at the SAG Awards. During several interviews, Jen and Brad opened up about each other and mentioned that they are good friends now. To brush up your memory a bit, Brad and Jennifer were first introduced by their managers in 1994. In 1998, they went on their first date. Jennifer and Brad got engaged in 1999. The couple got married in an extravagant Malibu wedding in 2000. Back then, Jen and Brad were madly and deeply in love with each other. Sadly, things didn't last between the two and the couple parted ways. Cut to the bond they share now, Jen and Brad are really good friends. As mentioned earlier, they even reunited at SAG Awards 2020. Several photos of the duo from the event went viral on social media. The duo has proved that former lovers can be friends. As they continue to give us friendship goals, here's a look at their most adorable throwback moments.

Photo Credit : Getty Images