Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox: 6 times they set BFF goals and proved to be off screen Rachel and Monica

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox gave friendship goals not only in the sitcom FRIENDS, but also are best friends in real life! Check out times they proved to be Monica and Rachel in real life!
6806 reads Mumbai Updated: April 5, 2020 02:00 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox set friendship goals

    Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox set friendship goals

    Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are the epitome of friendship goals and there is no doubting that. Friends for more than 24 years, Jennifer aka Rachel and Courteney aka Monica, the reel best friends are best buddies in real life as well. Rachel and Monica's friendship is amongst the most popular and cherished friendships on the show. While Monica took great care of Rachel on the show as she says, "Welcome to the real world, it sucks, you're gonna love it", she also sobs unapologetically when she realises Rachel will leave and now Monica will have to live with a boy! So many moments from the show truly set friendship goals for most of us. Meanwhile, the duo also developed a great camaraderie and rapport off-screen. In spite of the show ending over fifteen years back, they still display their amazing friendship PDA on social media. Courteney and Jennifer's social media is full of some amazing pictures which are a treat to the eyes! On that note, check out instances in the past when they set major friendship goals and will remind you of Rachel and Monica.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 2 / 8
    Jennifer is the godmother to Coco

    Jennifer is the godmother to Coco

    As we remember in the show, Rachel and Ross decide Monica and Chandler to be the godparents for Emma. However, off-screen Jennifer Aniston is the godmother to Courteney Cox's daughter Coco and we cannot get enough of their amazing bond.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 3 / 8
    Maid of honour

    Maid of honour

    When Jennifer got married to ex-husband Justin Theroux, Courteney was her maid of honour.

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 4 / 8
    Unadulterated display of affections

    Unadulterated display of affections

    Courteney Cox, along with her then-husband David Arquette, took out a full-page advertisement in the Hollywood Reporter to honor Jennifer Aniston, when she won Female Star of The Year award in 2005. The ad said, "Congratulations Jennifer. Your enormous heart makes you an incredible actress and a beautiful friend. We love you. Courteney, David, and Coco."

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 5 / 8
    Each other's pillar of strength forever

    Each other's pillar of strength forever

    Aniston and Cox have been there for each other through all the highs and lows. When Jennifer went through a painful divorce with Brad Pitt, Courteney Cox who offered her shoulder, and even her spare guest room! In an interview for More in 2014, Jennifer revealed, "I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot. she’s been there for me through thick and thin." Jennifer was also there for her best friend when she got separated from David in 2011 and ultimately divorced in 2013. Speaking about this Cox said, "Things are being shaken up and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but, yeah, Jennifer has been amazing for sure."

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 6 / 8
    You are never too old for a birthday party

    You are never too old for a birthday party

    On the occasion of her 49th birthday, Cox threw Jennifer a surprise birthday party! Courteney threw a fun low-key birthday bash at her Malibu home with all her close friends and relatives.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Twinning ever since!

    Twinning ever since!

    The two friends have perfected the art of twinning and there's no doubt about that!

    Photo Credit : Getty

  • 8 / 8
    The mandatory social media PDA

    The mandatory social media PDA

    Are you even best friends if your Instagram feed isn't filled with pictures together? They post quite a few pictures together and Cox captioned this one as, "No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

