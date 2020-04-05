Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox: 6 times they set BFF goals and proved to be off screen Rachel and Monica

1 / 8

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox set friendship goals

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are the epitome of friendship goals and there is no doubting that. Friends for more than 24 years, Jennifer aka Rachel and Courteney aka Monica, the reel best friends are best buddies in real life as well. Rachel and Monica's friendship is amongst the most popular and cherished friendships on the show. While Monica took great care of Rachel on the show as she says, "Welcome to the real world, it sucks, you're gonna love it", she also sobs unapologetically when she realises Rachel will leave and now Monica will have to live with a boy! So many moments from the show truly set friendship goals for most of us. Meanwhile, the duo also developed a great camaraderie and rapport off-screen. In spite of the show ending over fifteen years back, they still display their amazing friendship PDA on social media. Courteney and Jennifer's social media is full of some amazing pictures which are a treat to the eyes! On that note, check out instances in the past when they set major friendship goals and will remind you of Rachel and Monica.

Photo Credit : Getty