When Jennifer Aniston proved that age is just a number for her

It isn’t unknown to anyone that Jennifer Aniston is in fact a style icon! From iconic Rachel Green looks in the NBC sitcom Friends to each and every one of her red-carpet extravaganzas, Aniston has always maintained the crown when it came to fashion. Rightfully, Rachel also worked at fashion companies in the show. Aniston has time and again charmed her fans with different styles, looks, and appearances. From going in an all-white dress at the SAG Awards where she suddenly had a reunion with ex-husband Brad Pitt to attending the Friends Reunion in May with her favourite pals, Aniston knows exactly how to style herself for different occasions! That being said, Aniston has definitely aged well! The actress is iconic in so many ways, the foremost being how she has inspired so many people to live a healthy life by living one herself. Just like her character Rachel Green, Aniston can go from flaunting a dungaree to a not-so-beautiful pink grown (Rachel in Barry and Mindy's wedding!) and own every look in a jiffy. With this, we look back at some of Aniston's most iconic styles at events and award shows that ardent fans can never miss out on:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES