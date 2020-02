1 / 6

Jennifer Aniston's fitness secrets decoded

Jennifer Aniston turns 51 today and we can't believe it! The megastar who is still ruling hearts as she did years ago with her character Rachel Green from one of the most-watched US sitcom television series, FRIENDS. Her character on the show which follows a journey of a spoilt rich girl from Long Island to a hardworking fashion executive in New York taught fans of the show many lessons. The actress became an overnight sensation with her talent, style sense. The actress made headlines several times in the past due to her relationships with fellow actors, especially her separation from her first husband Brad Pitt broke hearts all over the world as they were one of the most loved couples globally. recently, When Aniston accepted her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show at SAG awards show, many reporters caught Pitt watching her speech on the monitors backstage with a smile on his face. Even Brad accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood. Over all these years, the diva has managed to look the same and today, as we celebrate her birthday, check out Jennifer Aniston's fitness secrets.

Photo Credit : Getty