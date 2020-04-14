Share your Lockdown Story
Jennifer Aniston to Brad Pitt: Here are the snaps of Hollywood stars from their teens

Check out the snaps from the teenage days of some of your favourite Hollywood stars!
  • 1 / 21
    Hollywood stars in their teenage days

    We all have a favourite celebrity who makes us go weak in the knees with their charming looks and beauty. Be it their movies, off-screen appearances or social media posts, their looks make us fall in love with them all over again. Stars also often share their childhood and throwback photos which will leave us amazed. From Courteney Cox to Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and more, stars never refrain from treating their fans with some of the cutest throwback pictures ever. These photos often go viral and the netizens cannot stop gushing over their unbelievable transformation over the years. While some stars still look almost the same, some undergo unbelievable changes which leave everyone speechless. On that note, today we have for you the photos from the teenage days of some of our favourite stars which are hard to miss!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 21
    Dwayne Johnson

    Dwayne Johnson

    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's snap from his teenage days is hard to miss.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 21
    Tom Hanks

    Tom Hanks

    The star looks unbelievably different here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 21
    Leonardo DiCaprio

    Leonardo DiCaprio

    Titanic star's teenage pic will leave you stunned.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 5 / 21
    Robert Downey Jr

    Robert Downey Jr

    Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man makes the most attractive teenager!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 21
    Will Smith

    Will Smith

    The singer and actor in his teenage days.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 7 / 21
    Tom Cruise

    Tom Cruise

    Charming as ever!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 8 / 21
    Mark Ruffalo

    Mark Ruffalo

    The star has been slaying ever since.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 21
    George Clooney

    George Clooney

    We cannot take our eyes off this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 21
    Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds

    Ryan Reynolds in his teenage days.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 21
    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence

    The diva looks stunning in this still from her debut film in 2008.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 12 / 21
    Brad Pitt

    Brad Pitt

    The star looks like a dreamboat!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 21
    Beyoncé

    Beyoncé

    Who would believe this is Beyoncé?!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 14 / 21
    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez

    The singer looks gorgeous as ever in this throwback picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 21
    Miley Cyrus

    Miley Cyrus

    Miley's throwback snap is the most relatable one!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 16 / 21
    Scarlett Johansson

    Scarlett Johansson

    Kate Bosworth shared a throwback photo of a 12-Year-Old Scarlett Johansson from their first film.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 17 / 21
    Chris Hemsworth

    Chris Hemsworth

    Avengers: Endgame star Chris looks like a heartthrob in this snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 18 / 21
    Chris Evans

    Chris Evans

    Chris Evans, popular for his role as Captain America in Avengers in his film debut Biodiversity: Wild About Life!.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 19 / 21
    Emma Watson

    Emma Watson

    Emma Watson shared this very happy picture which will definitely make your day!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 20 / 21
    Matthew Perry

    Matthew Perry

    Perry starred in the 80s film, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, alongside River Phoenix. This was actually one of Matthew's very first roles, and it's rather obvious when looking at the photo above.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 21 / 21
    Courteney Cox

    Courteney Cox

    Courteney Cox s Monica in the first season of FRIENDS!

    Photo Credit : Youtube

