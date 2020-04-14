Jennifer Aniston to Brad Pitt: Here are the snaps of Hollywood stars from their teens

1 / 21

Hollywood stars in their teenage days

We all have a favourite celebrity who makes us go weak in the knees with their charming looks and beauty. Be it their movies, off-screen appearances or social media posts, their looks make us fall in love with them all over again. Stars also often share their childhood and throwback photos which will leave us amazed. From Courteney Cox to Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and more, stars never refrain from treating their fans with some of the cutest throwback pictures ever. These photos often go viral and the netizens cannot stop gushing over their unbelievable transformation over the years. While some stars still look almost the same, some undergo unbelievable changes which leave everyone speechless. On that note, today we have for you the photos from the teenage days of some of our favourite stars which are hard to miss!

Photo Credit : Instagram