Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's chemistry in these photos BEFORE tying the knot is the apt rush of nostalgia

Jennifer & Brad's chemistry will leave you mesmerised

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were amongst the most loved couples when they were married. Their love story was always one of the most beautiful love stories and truly one of a kind. The couple met in 1994 through their managers. After knowing each other for over four years, they started dating each other and went on to get engaged after a while. Jennifer and Brad got married in the year 2000 and were extremely loved by their fans and followers. Their most adorable and stylish appearances at red carpets, events, parties and other occasions became the talk of the town as the couple's chemistry spoke volumes of their love. Unfortunately after a relationship of five years, the couple split. The news of their split broke the internet as Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer moved on with Justin Theroux! The former couple is now really good friends and reunited on many occasions like SAG Awards 2020. When asked about the possibility of running into Aniston at an event, Pitt wasn't phased in the least. "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend," he replied. Even after their breakup, the couple made a buzz on the internet a lot of times. Currently, the duo's romance rumours are doing the rounds on the internet. Speaking of which, take a look at their priceless moments before marriage that will take you down the memory lane.

Photo Credit : Getty Images