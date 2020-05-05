Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's MOST adorable moments when they were married will take you down the memory lane

1 / 10

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's MOST adorable moments

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the most loved couples of Hollywood. Their love story is one of a kind and definitely an unforgettable one. Brad and Jennifer were first introduced by their managers in 1994. It was after four years, they went on their first date and one year later, they got engaged. Jennifer and Brad got hitched in the year 2000. However, their marriage lasted for five years. Following the couple's split, Brad married Angelina Jolie, whereas Jennifer moved on with Justin Theroux. Following the former couple's split from their respective partners, Brad and Jennifer reunited on various occasions including SAG Awards 2020. Several photos of the former couple who are now good friends went viral on social media. Brad and Jennifer keep creating a lot of buzz. Currently, the duo's romance rumours are doing the rounds on the internet. However, neither Jennifer nor Brad have reacted to it. There are also reports stating Jennifer and Brad are planning a secret wedding in Cabo. As they continue to create buzz, take a look at some of their most adorable moments when they were married. The photos will certainly make you wish they get back together again. Check out!

Photo Credit : Getty Images