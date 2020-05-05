Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Jennifer Aniston
/
Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's MOST adorable moments when they were married will take you down the memory lane

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's MOST adorable moments when they were married will take you down the memory lane

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the most loved couples of Hollywood. Their love story is one of a kind and definitely an unforgettable one. Check out their throwback moments together.
3403 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's MOST adorable moments

    Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt's MOST adorable moments

    Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were one of the most loved couples of Hollywood. Their love story is one of a kind and definitely an unforgettable one. Brad and Jennifer were first introduced by their managers in 1994. It was after four years, they went on their first date and one year later, they got engaged. Jennifer and Brad got hitched in the year 2000. However, their marriage lasted for five years. Following the couple's split, Brad married Angelina Jolie, whereas Jennifer moved on with Justin Theroux. Following the former couple's split from their respective partners, Brad and Jennifer reunited on various occasions including SAG Awards 2020. Several photos of the former couple who are now good friends went viral on social media. Brad and Jennifer keep creating a lot of buzz. Currently, the duo's romance rumours are doing the rounds on the internet. However, neither Jennifer nor Brad have reacted to it. There are also reports stating Jennifer and Brad are planning a secret wedding in Cabo. As they continue to create buzz, take a look at some of their most adorable moments when they were married. The photos will certainly make you wish they get back together again. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 10
    Can't take their eyes off each other

    Can't take their eyes off each other

    The couple was deeply and madly in love with each other. This pic is just enough proof of their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 10
    All about love

    All about love

    This pic will melt your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 10
    Can't take her eyes off him

    Can't take her eyes off him

    Here's a cute pic of Jennifer Aniston adorably looking at Brad.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 10
    Too cute for words

    Too cute for words

    Jennifer and Brad were one of the 'IT' couples back in the days.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This pic will make you wish they were still together.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 10
    Love was in the air

    Love was in the air

    This candid pic of the couple is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 8 / 10
    Awwdorable

    Awwdorable

    This pic dates back to the time when the former couple attended Emmy Awards together. The duo's PDA stole the limelight.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 9 / 10
    Twinning in black

    Twinning in black

    This is one of the best moments of the couple.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 10 / 10
    Dashing appearance

    Dashing appearance

    This pic will remind of their good old days.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Ali Khan\'s true blue royal sides in pics is UNMISSABLE, Check them out
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Ali Khan's true blue royal sides in pics is UNMISSABLE, Check them out
Tamannaah Bhatia: Manikarnika controversy to Me Too, Find out times when the star broke the internet
Tamannaah Bhatia: Manikarnika controversy to Me Too, Find out times when the star broke the internet
Anushka Sharma: Taking you inside the actress\' vanity van which deserves all your attention; See Photos
Anushka Sharma: Taking you inside the actress' vanity van which deserves all your attention; See Photos
Four More Shots Please: Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani, Kirti and Bani\'s lovable pics that show their bond off screen
Four More Shots Please: Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani, Kirti and Bani's lovable pics that show their bond off screen
Alia Bhatt\'s caption tee shirts are just as cool as the diva herself, Check them out
Alia Bhatt's caption tee shirts are just as cool as the diva herself, Check them out
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes: TV stars\' splendid THROWBACK photos are a treat for their fans
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes: TV stars' splendid THROWBACK photos are a treat for their fans

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement