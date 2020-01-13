Home
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow's THESE reunion photos will beat your Monday blues

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston have seen each other at their best as well as at their worst. As the trio continues to give us friendship goals, check out their reunion photos.
    Friends reunion

    Friends reunion

    Do you know what makes us happier? When our favourite girl gang reunites! We are talking about Friends star Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow aka Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay. Despite 'Friends' ending 16 years ago, Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa have continued to stay close. The trio who are busy with their respective lives often take time out of their hectic schedules to catch up with each other. Every time Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa reunite, our day gets better. In case you're still living under the rock, then let me tell you, Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa reunited again for a girls night. Jennifer and Lisa shared a series of pictures from the reunion and captioned it as, "Hi from the girls across the hall." We all know that Courteney, Lisa and Jennifer have seen each other at their best as well as at their worst. As the trio continues to give us friendship goals, check out their reunion photos. The same will definitely help you to beat your Monday blues.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  • 2 / 9
    Girls night out

    Girls night out

    Courteney captioned this snap as, "Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram..."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Happy faces

    Happy faces

    Their friendship is certainly one of a kind.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Friendship goals

    Friendship goals

    Last year, the trio reunited at an event and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 5 / 9
    Lisa's pout is on point

    Lisa's pout is on point

    Lisa shared this pic on Instagram and captioned it as, "Bliss. And more bliss."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    This beautiful photo needs to be framed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Pretty as always

    Pretty as always

    We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    The G.O.A.T.S!

    The G.O.A.T.S!

    This one will certainly make you go awww.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    With her favourite person

    With her favourite person

    In an interview with a leading daily, Courteney stated, "Jennifer is one of my favourite people in the whole world, and always will be one of my best friends." How cute is that!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

