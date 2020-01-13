Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow's THESE reunion photos will beat your Monday blues

1 / 9

Friends reunion

Do you know what makes us happier? When our favourite girl gang reunites! We are talking about Friends star Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow aka Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay. Despite 'Friends' ending 16 years ago, Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa have continued to stay close. The trio who are busy with their respective lives often take time out of their hectic schedules to catch up with each other. Every time Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa reunite, our day gets better. In case you're still living under the rock, then let me tell you, Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa reunited again for a girls night. Jennifer and Lisa shared a series of pictures from the reunion and captioned it as, "Hi from the girls across the hall." We all know that Courteney, Lisa and Jennifer have seen each other at their best as well as at their worst. As the trio continues to give us friendship goals, check out their reunion photos. The same will definitely help you to beat your Monday blues.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla