Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya to Angelina Jolie: ALL the skincare secrets celebs swear by for glowing skin

From Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Aniston, who wouldn't want to know how these celebs keep their skin glowing all the time? On that note, here are the skincare secrets of some of the top celebs.
3910 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2020 05:33 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Hollywood celebs and their beauty secrets REVEALED

    Celebrities' life as we all know isn't easy. At times, they have to work day and night. They have to spend time hours working with faces full of makeup. This at times causes major damage to their skin. However, celebs also know how to take good care of their skin. No matter what, they ensure to use the right products that benefit their skin. Many celebrities swear by home remedies and have their own skincare secrets which they religiously follow to maintain the glow on their face. From Angelina Jolie to Jennifer Aniston, who wouldn't want to know how these celebs keep their skin glowing all the time? These stars know how to keep their skin looking flawless. On that note, here are the skincare secrets of some of the top celebs.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    Jennifer Aniston

    Have you ever wondered how she maintains her youthful glow at 51? In an interview with Allure, Friends star revealed that she never over washes her face. After washing her face, she moisturises to feel organic. The actress applies less makeup as she believes more makeup in her beauty regime makes things more complicated.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Hailey Bieber

    In an interview, Hailey revealed, 'I don't like a lot of steps as I don't usually have the time. I start with cleansing and washing, then putting on a serum and moisturizer. If I have more time at night, I'll put on a face mask or extra moisturizer.' Hailey added by saying that she never sleeps with her face full of makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Jennifer Lopez

    Who doesn't want to know JLo's skincare secrets? In an interview with InStyle, Jennifer revealed that she tries to go makeup free as much as possible. 'I am pretty low key when it comes to my day-to-day beauty routine. I have to wear a lot of makeup for work, so when I am not working, I tend to wear little to no makeup.' In an interview with Hello!, Jennifer revealed that she always washes her face after a workout.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Camila Cabello

    In an interview with Vogue, Camila revealed, 'I exfoliate every day, and I use this honey moisturiser that I got. Then sometimes I'll do face masks and clay masks and honey masks.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Zendaya

    In an interview with W Magazine, Zendaya spilled beans on her beauty secrets. The actress revealed that the best advice she ever received from her dermatologist is that sunscreen is a must. Zendaya added that she pretty much does her own facials. No matter what, she always takes her makeup off before going to bed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Angelina Jolie

    Who wouldn't want to know the secret behind Angelina Jolie's glowing skin? In an interview with Refinery29, Jolie's dermatologist, Rhonda Rand spilled beans on Angelina's flawless skin and revealed that Jolie goes with the no-makeup approach unless she is working. Also, no matter where she is, Jolie never skips her routine. Plus, she uses the right products to keep her pores clean, boost collagen and even out discolouration even when she's on the road.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

