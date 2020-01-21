Home
Jennifer Aniston's Skincare Secrets: Here's how the Friends star maintains her youthful glow

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most-loved actresses of Hollywood. Have you ever wondered how she maintains her skin and looks so radiant all the time? Check out the beauty secrets of the Friends star.
    Friends star Jennifer Aniston's skincare secrets REVEALED

    Jennifer Aniston is one of the most-loved actresses of Hollywood. The actress was recently in the news as she bagged an award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. For the uninitiated, Jennifer was nominated for her role in The Morning Show. Apart from her big win, she also reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt at SAG Awards 2020. Several photos of the duo went viral on social media. Jennifer is indeed one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. She's also one of the gorgeous actresses. The Friends alum is blessed with flawless skin. Aniston's beautiful eyes, infectious smile and glowing skin are proof that she is blessed with great features. She drinks lot of water. However, that alone cannot be a reason for her glowing skin. Have you ever wondered how she maintains her skin and looks so radiant all the time? Well, we have the answer now. Check out the beauty secrets of the Friends star.

    Celery juice

    The Marley & Me actress kick-starts her day with celery juice every morning.

    Drinks tons of water

    The actress drinks a lot of water to maintain the glow on her face.

    Washing face

    In an interview with Allure, Jennifer revealed that she never over washes her face. However, after washing the face, she moisturises to feel organic.

    Less is more

    Friends alum Jennifer Aniston believes less is more. The actress often applies less makeup as she believes more makeup in her beauty regime makes things more complicated.

    Removes makeup before going to bed

    Jennifer makes sure to remove makeup before going to bed.

    Sunday is a spa day

    In an interview with a leading daily, Jennifer revealed that Sunday is strictly a spa day.

