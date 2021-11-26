Pearl Harbor to Leap Year: 5 Hollywood movies that were majorly inspired from Bollywood

We often try and decipher which Bollywood movie has been inspired by Hollywood, and can never think of anything when it comes to the other way round! But we are glad to break it to you, that there are many movies from Hollywood that have been majorly inspired from our movie industry, so you can finally set a date with your friends and watch these blockbusters and their Holly versions as well!
As the world debates whether Bollywood movies are being blatantly copied from Hollywood, we bring you a list that would tell you otherwise. Some of these movies on the list have been inspired by their Bollywood counterparts, however, they also carry their own personal twists. Some of the names might be truly unexpected, while others might have crossed your mind while watching, but you never really paid heed!
Without further ado, take a look at the list below:
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Yes, the 1996 Hollywood blockbuster Fear has been inspired by our very own Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol starrer Darr. In Darr, as King Khan was obsessed with Juhi Chawla aka Kiran and carved her name on his chest; in Fear, Mark Wahlberg pulls the same stunt and carves the name Nicole on his chest too! However, the two movies aren't starkly similar with their own nuances here and there.
In Ben Affleck, Kate Beckinsale and Josh Hartnett's Pearl Harbor, the two best friends fall in love with the same woman, similar to Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayantimala's Sangam. In the Hollywood version, Affleck and Hartnett are combat pilots, while in the OG Bollywood version, only one best friend is a pilot!
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler starrer Just Go With It's apparent plot had many similarities to Sushmita Sen, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 2005 hit Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. You might not even find any difference in some of the storylines if you consider Jennifer Aniston as Sushmita Sen and Adam Sandler as Salman Khan!
While the main narrative is different, Amy Adams and Matthew Goode's Leap Year is the story of a woman who wants to propose to her boyfriend but met a random guy and somehow befriended him! In Jab We Met, that is what Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted as well (remember, Anshumann?) but ended up with Shahid Kapoor during their hilarious train journey!
The basic idea of both the movies was sperm donation! If you watch the two, you'll know that Vince Vaughn's character seemed to have been more fertile than Ayushmann Khurrana's character, but all jokes aside, these two movies have extremely similar plots!