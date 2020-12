1 / 6

All the times Jennifer Aniston rocked a thigh high slit

Jennifer Aniston has time and again proved that she is more than just a phenomenal actress. She is also one of the fashionable stars in the industry. The beautiful actress is always at the top of the game when it comes to fashion. She knows how to dress and impress. Be it rocking a casual look or slaying in beautiful dresses, she does it all and how! Over the years, she has donned many beautiful outfits and made jaws drop. Be it the Oscars or any movie promotional event, Jennifer Aniston has proved that she has a perfect outfit for every occasion. Given the fact that the Friends star dresses so impeccably all the time, many fans look up to her for fashion. She is considered to be a fashion icon and she always lives up to that reputation. As we all are aware about her love for black, Jennifer has opted for dresses featuring a thigh-high slit multiple times. Speaking of that, here's a look at times she rocked a thigh-high slit.

Photo Credit : Getty Images