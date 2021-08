1 / 6

Jennifer Aniston clicked flaunting a happy grin alongside David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer recently hit the headlines as rumours suggested that the duo were seeing each other. While the rumours were soon put to rest by Schwimmer's team, fans of Friends were rooting hard for the news to be true and were hopeful for the celebs to get their own happy ending much like their characters from the sitcom, Ross and Rachel. Aniston and Schwimmer managed to gain a huge fan base after they took on the roles of Rachel Green and Ross Geller on the show. The sitcom's love story involving their characters became a massive hit and after the co-stars admitted to having crushes on each other during the show's filming, fans truly felt they were each other's "lobsters." Friends aired on television from 1994 to 2004 and during the course of its ten seasons, the show's stars made some stunning appearances for awards shows and premiere events. We take a look back at Jennifer and David's sweetest red carpet moments. In this photo, Jennifer and David can be seen posing looking their gorgeous best as they got clicked together at the 27th Annual People's Choice Awards. Twinning in black both Jen and David look absolutely adorable here.

Photo Credit : Getty Images